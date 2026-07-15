Aaron Rai revved up for success at AGW awards night as Pádraig Harrington honoured

The US PGA champion Aaron Rai’s great reveal at the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) awards dinner was that the normally reserved Englishman asked his wife Gaurika’s permission to lower the window of the car on the night of his win in Philadelphia so that he could finally roar in satisfaction at his great victory.

“We were on a highway, so I don’t think anyone heard me,” Rai said to MC Iain Carter after receiving the President’s Quaich at the dinner in Royal Birkdale.

Pádraig Harrington was the recipient of the Michael Williams Trophy for Outstanding Services to Golf – which recognised his fine career but also his contribution to charities along with the impact of his Paddy’s Tips on YouTube – to add to his two AGW Golfer of the Year trophies (2007, 2008) and the Arnold Palmer Open Award (2013).

That AGW award for 2025 – which is awarded annually to people who have made particular efforts to assist the AGW membership in its endeavours to provide media coverage of golf – was presented on the night to Luke Donald, Europe’s double-winning Ryder Cup captain who will be going for a three-timer at Adare Manor next year.

Rory McIlroy claimed the AGW Golfer of the Year for 2025 for a record sixth time. McIlroy, who was unable to attend on Tuesday night, received his award on the range on Wednesday.

Rahm chasing latest Major chance

Jon Rahm – who has added the Amgen Irish Open at Trump Doonbeg in September to his schedule – will be looking for a third career Major, to add to the Spaniard’s US Open (2021) and Masters (2023) wins.

Rahm knocked on the door at last month’s US PGA where he finished runner-up to Aaron Rai but missed the cut at the US Open. He briefly tied with Scottie Scheffler in the final round of the PGA at Quail Hollow last year but faded to a tied-eighth finish.

“It’s not easy to win a Major, and it’s a tough task for anybody in the field. You just have to go and do it ... I have to give myself more chances,” said Rahm. “I’ve been able to do it once in the last two years so far. Hopefully I get another chance ... I would like to be in contention more often, just have a chance. Eventually if you give yourself enough chances, it’s easier to end up with that win.”

Adam Scott of Australia at Royal Birkdale. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Scott’s birthday gift from R&A

On his 46th birthday, Adam Scott will tee off in what will be his 101st consecutive Major appearance as the inaugural recipient of the newly minted R&A Spirit of Golf Award in recognition of his contribution to the sport.

In line with its innovative policy at Royal Birkdale this week which brought a first Last Chance Qualifier on Monday and Heroes Challenge on Tuesday, the R&A’s award “to recognise an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the game on a global scale and displays the values, behaviours and traditions inherent to golf” has gone to the Australian.

“As someone who has spent my entire life in the game of golf it is so meaningful to be recognised for my impact on golf across the world, not only from a playing point of view but for also upholding values which are so integral to the sport,” said Scott. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing in 100 consecutive Major championships. It has been a privilege and is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Scott became only the second player to play 100 straight Majors when he competed in last month’s US Open. Jack Nicklaus, with 146 straight appearances, holds the record.

Heat is on for Open

With temperatures in the high 20 degrees, spectators at the Open – with more than 300,000 expected throughout the week of practice and championship – have been advised to apply sun cream and to stay hydrated, and also to “take extra caution and maintain vigilance” for possible fire hazards in the dry conditions.

[ Open Championship: Five players to watch at Royal Birkdale this weekOpens in new window ]

The only possible break in the ridge of high pressure over England’s northwest comes during Saturday’s third round, with a 20 per cent chance of “a shower”. The expected showering of water? A maximum of 1mm. Barely a drop in the ocean.

Number: 41

This year’s Open field contains 41 debutants, more than a quarter of the field. Only five players since the second World War have won on their debuts: Ben Hogan (1953), Tony Lema (1964), Tom Watson (1975), Ben Curtis (2003) and Collin Morikawa (2021).

Quote

“When I was young, I took myself a bit too seriously. I’ve gotten better as I’ve gotten older of letting the competition be the competition, and when you’re done, taking your hat off and shake hands and we’re on to the next week.” – defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler.