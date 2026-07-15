England v Argentina live updates: Follow the action in the World Cup semi-final

World Cup semi-final: England v Argentina, 8pm

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Anderson, Bellingham; Gordon, Kane, Rogers

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, L Martinez, Tagliafico; Parades, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Simeone, Messi, Alvarez

Here is Ken Early’s preview of tonight’s game:

“How do we keep forgetting that a football match is not a race? (And that even a race is not always to the swift . . .)

“Yes, England have the speed and the strength . . . but Argentina have Messi! France were the stronger and faster team in the last World Cup final but it was Messi that made the difference."

[ Ken Early: England being favourites against Argentina shows we can’t resist thinking of football in simple termsOpens in new window ]

Argentina's Lionel Messi ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 semi-final match. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

The teams are out! A few interesting calls there, Spence as left-back, James as right-back and the previously mentioned Rogers as right wing. Argentina go for Molina at right-back, and Giuliano Simeone comes in on the right for pace to stretch the England defence.

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rice, Anderson, Bellingham; Gordon, Kane, Rogers

Argentina: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, L Martinez, Tagliafico; Parades, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Simeone, Messi, Alvarez

Listen to America 2026 where they discuss this game, from the tagline:

“Now that Jude Bellingham has established himself as the squad’s main man, will his clashes with Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff prove England’s undoing? Or is it precisely the kind of kinetic charge that carries a side all the way? Miguel Delaney has the inside track, having shadowed England throughout the tournament. Kevin Kilbane also knows more than a thing or two about dressing-room scuffles between big personalities.

Confrontational Leadership - Miguel Delaney and Kevin Kilbane on the Bellingham beef, tired bodies and FIFA’s dream draw Listen | 50:53

Morgan Rogers is set to start on the right for England for the first time in this tournament, according to David Ornstein from the Athletic. The tinkering continues on the right for England, with Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka and now Rogers starting games there. The rest of the team is relatively settled, although it will be interesting to see if James returns to play right-back. The official teams will be out soon.

🚨 Morgan Rogers set to start on right for England in #FIFAWorldCup semi-final v #Argentina. Opportunity would see 23yo Aston Villa forward rewarded after impact off bench against Norway & form for #AVFC + #England across Thomas Tuchel reign @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/f3tAfwuZXu — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 15, 2026

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Spain are through to the final after a comprehensive victory over many people’s favourites France in the first semi-final.

It’s a great opportunity for England to join them there and recreate the Euros final from two years ago. But the defending champions Argentina stand in their way and arguably the greatest of all-time Lionel Messi won’t go down without a fight. There is so much history behind this game, from the Falklands War to Diego Maradona’s Hand of God to David Beckham’s red card, but strangely the two teams haven’t played each other since 2005. It is also Messi’s first game against England.

This should be a cracker. Kickoff is at 8pm.