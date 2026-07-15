Royal Birkdale’s browned-out turf to provide a magical reminder of old Opens

The ghosts of the past have, in a way, returned and landed on this parched patch of links terrain on England’s western seaboard. Where modern irrigation systems serve to allow for year-round vibrant green hues to dominate seaside courses, this examination in the 154th edition of The Open at Royal Birkdale will be played out on scorched brown turf in a throwback to those times when Henry Cotton and Bobby Locke and their ilk sought to claim the Claret Jug.

In the early days of the week, players – intrigued by the firmness of the fairways – indulged in bouncing golf balls and playing catch as some sort of yo-yo effect brought its own intrigue. As time and days progressed, such light-entertainment turned into the rather more serious thoughts of how to conquer such conditions, of what clubs to put into the bag, with 2-irons added and loftier 7-woods omitted, and to figure out if more aggressive plays off the tee to lighter rough closer to greens would reap dividends.

Actions, of course, speak louder than words and the time for action and for numbers to be jotted on to scorecards has come. Those numbers will ultimately determine who – some time around 6.40pm on Sunday evening – will raise the famous old trophy.

Who? Well, each of the season’s three previous Majors had seen Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy enter as the two main protagonists. Only McIlroy as winner of the Masters prevailed, with Scheffler, the world number one, so far empty-handed. And with Aaron Rai in the US PGA and Wyndham Clark in the US Open providing proof of the depth of fields, there is a sense that this week’s final Major is more open than any.

Rai and Clark each possess the capability of challenging again.

For sure, the McIlroy and Scheffler effect is part of the theme, but the heightened expectations on English players to perform – not least Rai but also with three others in the world’s top-10, Matt Fitzpatrick (3), Tommy Fleetwood (9) and Justin Rose (10) – has added its own element of intrigue. And the depth of the Americans in these dry conditions doesn’t rule out the likes of a Todd Hamilton or Ben Curtis capturing the championship.

In truth, the browned-out turf is set to provide a magical reminder of historical Opens, with Rose remarking: “I feel it’s playing like a classic links where you play it, you try to run it up as close as you can to the pot bunkers, and play mid to short irons into the greens. Obviously you just rely upon good strategic golf and putting to the corners and hopefully making a few putts.”

The 18th green at Royal Birkdale. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

At least the greens have, for the main, retained their greenness with watering – only a couple of the newer putting surfaces have dried out – so that there is no fear of any losing them akin to Shinnecock Hills.

Without any strong winds in the forecast for the four championship days, the course – as firm as the fairways are, but with the rough burnt out so that there is less likelihood of flyers – will have to find a way to protect itself.

A pin flag on the 10th hole at Royal Birkdale. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fitzpatrick, one of the form players on the PGA Tour this year, assessed the examination ahead by saying: “There’s a fine balance [in course set-up]. You’ve got to have it tough but fair. I think, when it gets really firm, you obviously have to err on the side of caution with course set-up and how that plays. You don’t really want that randomness to be more in the golf. You obviously don’t want it to get out of hand where it becomes a little bit lucky.”

Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open in 2022 but who has developed into an even more rounded player since, said: “You obviously want it tough, and I think the tougher the golf course, normally the better players come to the top that are playing well. That’s sort of the best way to sort of separate any tournament.”

Which is why Fitzpatrick, rightly, is one of the favourites to add the Claret Jug to his trophy cabinet.

Many others have such intentions, while others – like Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the cut in all three Majors so far this year – will have points to prove on a course that has the potential for tales of the unexpected.

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With seven Irish players in the field – the most since St Andrews in 2022, where Cameron Smith’s putter proved a magical tool in overcoming McIlroy in the final round – there are certainly hopes of a strong challenge from the septet of McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Tom McKibbin and amateurs Stuart Grehan and David Howard.

McIlroy, as ever, is expected to contend having spent more time on the range than on the course since his arrival, while Lowry has kept a reasonably low profile in focusing on his preparation but is, as always, looking for an obedient putter if he is to navigate his way into contention. That the burnt links reminds Lowry of those amateur days on such courses could serve him well.

It’s an open Open as it should be. All to play for. But, perhaps, Fitzpatrick’s time.