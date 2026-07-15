Woman and teenage girl charged over murder of Scarlett Faulkner

A woman (40) and a teenage girl (17) have been charged with the murder of Scarlett Faulkner (29) in Tipperary earlier this year.

The mother of one was found lying on the R494 road near Birdhill on March 21st with critical head injuries. She was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital where she died on April 13th.

Det Garda Seamus Kelly gave evidence before Nenagh District Court of charging a now 17-year-old girl with murder at Nenagh Garda station this morning.

The teenager, who cannot be named because or her age, made no reply. A previous charge of assault causing harm has now been withdrawn.

The woman, who also cannot be named by order of the court, made no reply when charged with murder and two counts of burglary by Det Garda Colum Godfrey. Previous charges of violent disorder and endangerment have now been withdrawn.

As the District Court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases, both accused have been further remanded in custody to appear again before Nenagh District Court by video-link on Friday, July 17th.

The book of evidence in both cases is expected to be served the on July 23rd, before the cases are sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.

Judge Marie Keane also made an order restricting the posting of video or other material to social media that would interfere with a fair trial, after she said a number of posts had appeared in recent weeks.

Members of the young girl’s family were present in court for her hearing.

Members of the Faulkner family, wearing T-shirts that said ‘Justice for Scarlett’, were present in court for the appearance of the 40-year-old accused.