Landlord and tenant told they may regret proceeding with High Court dispute

Solicitor Imtiaz Khan says he went to his rental property for a ‘peaceful and voluntary handover’ of the property

A judge has warned a tenant who alleges he was threatened during an attempt to evict his family, and the landlord who denies the claim, that they might regret the decision to take their case to the High Court.

Imtiaz Khan, a practising solicitor and principal of Dublin-based IMK Law, has submitted to the court that he went to his rental property on Main Street, Ongar Village, in West Dublin last February for a “peaceful and voluntary handover” of the property.

Tenant Muhammad Amjad, a father of six, represented by RNL Solicitors, alleges Khan arrived at the rental property on February 28th accompanied by eight other individuals and carrying a hammer.

The case was taken by Amjad against Khan and his property company, IMK property investment Ltd, over an allegedly unlawful eviction action.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Judge Micheál O’Connell suggested the matter would be suitable for mediation. However, Ercus Stewart, appearing with David O’Brien, counsel for the plaintiff, said that following morning negotiations the case was to continue.

The judge said both parties may “regret” their “red lines”, as there was a reputational aspect to the case and that it involved witness testimony.

Khan’s barrister Alan Cormack has submitted his client’s primary concern has been the “safety and welfare” of Amjad’s children and other residents of the complex.

Stewart said his client had wished any lease termination regarding his family to be done “properly” and had immediately contacted rental watchdog Threshold and Fingal County Council about an alleged unlawful eviction.

The case is scheduled to last for four days.

Amjad is seeking a declaration from the High Court that the eviction application is invalid and seeks a lengthy interlocutory order from the court to prevent any eviction.

He alleges that Khan, upon alleged forcible entry to the property on February 28th, issued “explicit threats to strike me if I did not vacate within three minutes”. He claims his children were “visibly traumatised” after witnessing the incident as his wife slept during the Muslim month of Ramadan before allegedly being awoken by shouting.

Amjad said Khan and IMK Property had issued a purported notice of termination of the lease but claims it was invalid and not initially communicated.

After hearing Amjad’s allegations last March, the High Court granted him temporary orders restraining Khan or IMK Property from interfering with the family’s “quiet enjoyment of the premises”.

Khan and IMK Property submit that the plaintiff’s claims were “extremely serious and entirely untrue”, causing “considerable stress and reputational damage”.

In a sworn statement to the court, Khan alleges no incident was reported to the Garda about the events of February 28th. He claimed an inspection on behalf of Fingal County Council in February 2025 found the property was not compliant with regulations and needed a gas safety check, carbon monoxide and smoke alarms installed.

The property needed to be vacated so works could be safely carried out, and IMK Property determined the tenancy should be terminated due to the “extensive nature” of the repairs, he submits.

He said the tenants were properly served with notice of lease termination and there was no “coercive or intimidatory campaign”, as alleged by Amjad.