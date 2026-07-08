At least four injured in Bavaria school attack

Bavarian police detained a 16-year-old on Wednesday in connection with a school attack that left at least four people injured. Two girls were seriously injured.
The alarm was raised in Schongau, 90 minutes southwest of Munich, at about 12.50pm.
According to local media, several people suffered stab wounds on the grounds of the school, which has 800 students.
Police said the circumstances of the attack were not clear and urged people to avoid the area.
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At least six helicopters were summoned to transport injured to local hospitals.