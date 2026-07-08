Europe

At least four injured in Bavaria school attack

Local media say several people suffered stab wounds at school southwest of Munich

Cars by Police and rescue personnel are parked near the secondary school Schongau, in the southern German state of Bavaria, where several people have been wounded and a suspect arrested in an attack. Photograph: Christoph Peters/Getty Images
Cars by Police and rescue personnel are parked near the secondary school Schongau, in the southern German state of Bavaria, where several people have been wounded and a suspect arrested in an attack. Photograph: Christoph Peters/Getty Images
Derek Scally in Berlin
Wed Jul 08 2026 - 15:121 MIN READ

Bavarian police detained a 16-year-old on Wednesday in connection with a school attack that left at least four people injured. Two girls were seriously injured.

The alarm was raised in Schongau, 90 minutes southwest of Munich, at about 12.50pm.

According to local media, several people suffered stab wounds on the grounds of the school, which has 800 students.

Police said the circumstances of the attack were not clear and urged people to avoid the area.

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At least six helicopters were summoned to transport injured to local hospitals.

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Derek Scally

Derek Scally

Derek Scally is an Irish Times journalist based in Berlin