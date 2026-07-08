All-Ireland boost for Limerick as captain Cian Lynch declared fit for hurling final

Limerick's Cian Lynch during the warm-up at the All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Clare at Croke Park on July 5th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cian Lynch has declared himself fit and available to captain Limerick in their All-Ireland senior hurling final against Galway.

Lynch did not start last weekend’s semi-final victory over Clare because of a leg injury picked up in training. The Patrickswell man was introduced off the bench in the 57th minute, just moments after Clare had surged six points ahead following Tony Kelly’s converted penalty.

And Lynch was instrumental in Limerick’s late rally as they reeled in the Banner to ultimately edge the game by two points.

“Grand, all good now, to be honest,” said Lynch at Limerick’s pre-All-Ireland final media event at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare. “At this time of the year, there’s not much time between the games and niggles can kind of linger. I had the niggle [last week] and I’m just grateful to our strength and conditioning and our physios, you trust in them that you’ll be able to have a part to play in the game.

“I was just trying to get it right and thank God it was, so we’ll just drive on again.”

John Kiely is delighted his team captain will be available to feature from the off against the Tribesmen in Croke Park on July 19th.

“Ciano is flying it, he’s perfect. The fact that he got through Sunday was very reassuring. No, we’re all good,” said Kiely.

“Look, he had a sprain and the window was tight. It’s so competitive at the moment within the group, you’re trying to balance the starting and the finishing. What does the start look like? What does the finish look like? And we gave him the job to finish it. He did very well.

“I’m delighted with his impact. The other four guys who came on with him, the impact was again very solid. It’s a case of balancing the start and the finish. That’s the way it goes. Look, he’s the captain and he has to lead by example. For the captain to take that role on is great.”

Limerick picked up no fresh injury concerns arising from last Sunday’s win over Clare.

“A couple of lumps and bumps is about the size of it, really. Nothing to be concerned about,” said Kiely. “I’d be hopeful, all going well for the couple of sessions we have, that we’ll come through clean, fingers crossed. But as we’re heading into it, we’re in a good place.”