County finals and the privilege of training on dark, cold autumn nights

There’s a moment every September as you head out training, when the evening is still dry and warm, and you struggle to imagine going out of the championship this early in the year. It seems to have gone by in a flash, and one finds oneself desperate for one more win, just to make the year feel like it hasn’t been woefully, drastically cut short.

Two weeks later, you could be at the same pitch, at the same time of the week, asking yourself how much longer a season can possibly go on for. These are liminal times. It’s suddenly dark at 7pm, and now being finished for the year seems, if not preferable, then maybe just about right.

And plenty of teams are finished. At the start of any season, everyone has the right to think a championship quarter-final is an achievable aim, with a fair wind and a bit of luck. But the rubber has to meet the road eventually, and it has happened up and down the country over the last 14 or 21 days.

There will have been teams that departed their championship with regrets, but also with an underlying sense of relief that their last game of the season wasn’t a relegation playoff. For teams in that bracket, the disappointment of a defeat is leavened by the relief that senior status (or intermediate, or junior) has been secured for another year.

Other teams have no such consolation. After 14 titles in the last 15 years Kilcoo didn’t even make it to October in Down, and two of last year’s provincial champions – Ballyboden St Enda’s and Dingle – said goodbye last weekend. Ballyboden exited the Dublin championship at the semi-final stage, and All-Ireland champions Dingle fell at the first hurdle of the Kerry county championship.

That All-Ireland semi-final between Dingle and Boden in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in January was seismic, but the fact that they were whaling away at each other in an absolute thriller three days into the new year must surely have been a factor in their inability to keep winning nine months later.

So who’s left? A lot of seasoned champions, such as the other two provincial winners, Scotstown in Monaghan and Roscommon’s St Brigid’s. There’s romance in Mayo, with Garrymore beating Belmullet on Sunday, and in Tyrone, where Edendork are in their first-ever senior final.

Galway's new senior football manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

TG4 is showing two county finals this weekend – the Westmeath football final and the Tipperary hurling final – and it’s usually around this time that we as a public can start to cohere and coalesce around what the big GAA stories are again. Before now, we had 40 or more county championships with big interest inside their own county boundaries (and some hurling championships that no one was too bothered with, alas), each competing for some elusive, unnecessary illusion of national relevance.

If the story at times over the last six weeks proved too diffuse, if there was a feeling that interest in the games nationally was a mile wide and an inch deep, that doesn’t alter what August and September meant to hundreds of thousands of GAA fans around the country. It will be easier to follow the club championships over the next two months than it was over the last two months, but for a huge percentage of the club population the really important stuff is already behind us. Watching as a spectator is fine, but being an active participant is rather different.

There are still people making the argument that county championships are finishing at around the same time they always did, before the split season ever came in. And the Mayo county final will be played in mid-October, which is in and around the time it might often have finished in the 2010s.

But instead of a headlong race to get it run off with six games in seven weeks before the Connacht club championship begins, it’s been a festival of football, played in summertime conditions, with correct breaks between games, and now a romantic final pairing. Castlebar Mitchels and Garrymore are still alive, but everyone else felt like they had a real competition.

The club season isn’t a guarantee of anything. I would love to be able to tell you that the double-header of Galway senior hurling quarter-finals I saw in Kenny Park last Sunday afternoon was a wonderful advertisement for it ... but it was bloody awful. The two games were bad, neither losing team really raised much of a gallop, and the rain that threatened throughout the first game arrived with aplomb during the second.

Tom Monaghan hitting nine points from play for Craughwell against Sarsfields and continuing discussion of Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s appointment as Galway football manager were about the only two things that lifted the mood all afternoon. Them’s the breaks.

Monaghan marches on with his club, but first he had to watch his Galway captain Darren Morrissey go off with what looked like a serious shoulder injury. The injury happened in a Sarsfields jersey, but Morrissey’s recovery will be with Galway in mind – a reminder that the club and intercounty season is not split at all. Morrissey will have the first round of the national league circled in his diary now as a target, but most of us can forget about the boots entirely for a month or two. It’s the privileged few who get to keep training in the winter murk, with glory on their mind.