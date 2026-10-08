Solicitor behind Forest Fest music event suspended from legal practice by High Court

The suspension of Philip Meagher of Midland Legal Solicitors in Portlaoise, Co Laois, comes amid a Law Society case which has led to severe measures against him. Photograph: Alf Harvey/PA Wire

A solicitor known for establishing a Co Laois music festival has been suspended from legal practice by the High Court and ordered to disclose all information about his bank accounts.

The suspension of Philip Meagher of Midland Legal Solicitors in Portlaoise, Co Laois, comes amid a Law Society case which has led to severe measures against him.

He has been directed to set out proposals within a fortnight for the orderly wind-down of his practice and hand over all his client ledgers, computers, hard drives and passwords.

In addition to his legal work, Meagher is founder of the annual Forest Fest music and arts festival in Emo at which Echo & the Bunnymen and Madness performed in July.

The interim suspension order forbids Meagher from disposing of any of his assets or directing the disposal of any assets without permission from the High Court. He must lodge any client money he has received to the appropriate client accounts.

Asked about his suspension, Meagher said: “Further to the recent order my office is now positively engaged in a process with the Law Society.”

Forest Fest: Echo & the Bunnymen and Madness performed at the festival in July. Photograph: Brian Bastick

In a statement issued by text message, he added: “This process will incorporate a number of actions to include various positive proposals to move on from this point, details of which are being actively worked on.

“The primary issue giving rise to the order had been addressed prior to the order being made. As this is an active process no further comment would be appropriate at this point.”

Asked whether the music festival will continue, Meagher said: “Plans for Forest Fest 27 are ploughing ahead and the team are hoping to build on the amazing weekend that people so enjoyed last July.”

[ Forest Fest 2026: Madness top off a nostalgia-filled weekend featuring The Boomtown Rats, James and moreOpens in new window ]

The ruling from Judge Oisín Quinn orders banks holding client or office accounts for Meagher’s firm to pay the contents of the accounts to the Law Society for reimbursement to clients as part of the wind-down.

The Law Society, which regulates the solicitors’ profession, has been considering an interim investigation report from an accountant who carried out an inspection of Meagher’s practice.

In an order issued on October 1st, the High Court directed Meagher to swear an affidavit within 14 days disclosing all information about any bank accounts in his own name. The order covers any accounts held in the name of his firm, any joint accounts or accounts held by third parties in which he has a beneficial interest.

In addition, banks in which Meagher’s legal firm holds client or office accounts were directed to hand over to the Law Society all bank statements from such accounts for the last six years.

Meagher must also swear an affidavit within 14 days disclosing all information on his assets and any assets no longer in his control. In relation to any assets no longer in his possession, he must set out his belief as to where those assets are and provide expert written evaluations in relation to same.

He must also set out proposals for the disposal of client files from his practice to another firm or firms of solicitors and the distribution of client files, documents, title deeds and wills to the clients or newly appointed solicitors.