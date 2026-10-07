Watch live: Gaelic games bodies to face questions on integration from Oireachtas committee

Here is Gordon Manning’s tee-up piece, who says the organisations will present a united front for the meeting.

[ GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to present united front at Oireachtas hearing on integrationOpens in new window ]

The Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport will meet to examine the ongoing process to integrate the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

The meeting take place between 12.30 am and 2.30pm in Committee Room 1 of Leinster House.

It will examine where the process stands, understand the reasons for the revised timetable and hear how the organisations intend to address the outstanding issues. The Committee will also discuss the reasons behind Mary McAleese’s decision to step down as chair of the Steering Group.

The former president of Ireland launched a stinging criticism of the GAA’s leadership last month after taking the decision.

She charged the GAA’s management committee with being “less than impressive” and “lacking in vision”, adding that the decision to resign has left her “devastated”.