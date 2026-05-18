Munster MFC: Cork beat Kerry in extra-time for first provincial silverware since 2022

Cork's Joe Miskella is challenged by Mikey Corridon of Kerry. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Munster MFC final: Cork 1-13 Kerry 0-14 (after extra-time)

Cork captured their first provincial football silverware since 2022 with an extra-time triumph over Kerry to register their 32nd Munster minor title.

A pair of frees from goalkeeper Rory Twohig proved the crucial scores to spark scenes of jubilation among the red contingent of the 2,066 crowd at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork and Kerry progress to face the Leinster finalists, Meath and Kildare, who play on Friday, in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Kerry raced into a 0-4 to no score lead after 10 minutes, while Twohig made saves from Danny Murphy and Daragh Keane.

It took Cork 18 minutes to score, through midfielder Kieran O’Shea. Remarkably, they would pull level by half-time without any forward scoring.

Twohig booted a two-point free before wing backs Éanna Lynch and Conrad Murphy made it 0-5 apiece.

On the resumption, Keane slotted a pair of two-point frees either side of Cork goal chances. Seán Sargent tipped Ben Hegarty’s shot over the bar before Jacob Barry lashed to the bottom corner.

Fionn O’Dowd and Cian Stack pushed Kerry ahead, but Donal Herlihy and Hegarty equalised. Cillian Moynihan chipped Kerry in front before Tom Whooley chose to tap over the when through on goal; 1-9 to 0-12 at full-time.

Cork had five wides in the first period of extra-time and Stack made two further blocks, but the hosts still led by one at the change of ends. A Twohig free and Riley O’Donovan point were followed, at the other end, by an O’Dowd free, which was advanced 50 metres for dissent.

Further frees from Twohig and Hegarty gave Cork a goal’s cushion. Timmy Kennelly pulled one back, but a late two-point levelling attempt was pulled wide.

Cork: R Twohig (0-1-2, 1tpf, 2f); C Garvey, G Oronsaye, R McCormack; É Lynch (0-0-1), C Downing, C Murphy (0-0-1); B Hegarty (0-0-3, 1f), K O’Shea (0-0-1); D O’Sullivan, J Miskella, E Ahern; T Whooley (0-0-1), J Barry (1-0-0), A O’Herlihy.

Subs: D Herlihy (0-0-1) for O’Herlihy (h-t), P Kelly for Garvey (h-t), M Corkery for O’Sullivan (41 mins), R O’Donovan (0-0-1) for Barry (50), D O’Mahony for Miskella (53), Miskella for Downing (78), M Walsh for Whooley (80), M Power for Lynch (80).

Kerry: S Sargent; J Breen, E Mangan, C Clifford; M Corridon, C Stack (0-0-1), D Laide; M Ó Sé, J Collins; L Mac Gearailt (0-0-1), D Murphy, C O’Donoghue; D Lane (0-0-1), F O’Dowd (0-0-3, 1f), D Keane (0-2-2, 2tpf, 2f).

Subs: M Somers for Collins (40 mins), T Slattery for O’Donoghue (43), C Moynihan (0-0-1) for Lane (53), C Fitzgerald for Laide (56), S Scroope for Mac Gearailt (65), Lane for Keane (h-t e-t), T Kennelly (0-0-1) for Ó Sé (h-t e-t).

Referee: G Twomey (Clare).