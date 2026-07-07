Henry Shefflin faces uphill task in Kilkenny with need to both improve and innovate

Henry Shefflin during his time as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks - one of the challenges facing him in new job will be cultural. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The appointment of Henry Shefflin as Kilkenny’s new manager is not a surprise. It was the decision that required the least amount of explanation: he had managed at Liam MacCarthy level before; he had won club All-Irelands as a manager and had spent a year with the Kilkenny under-20s; he was one of the greatest players of all-time. Why not?

Any other decision would probably have been perceived as an unnecessary risk at a time when Kilkenny are marooned in shallow waters without a puff of breeze in their sails.

Of the others on the shortlist there was a particularly strong case for Brian Dowling, who has enjoyed enormous success with Kildare, the Kilkenny camogie team and St Kieran’s College, and if Shefflin hadn’t been interested, Dowling would have been seen as a safe bet too. In the hierarchy of percentages, though, one name stood out.

How Shefflin faces the challenge will be fascinating. By the time he finished with Galway in 2024 his three years in charge could only have been classified as a failure. At the end of Year Two, he expressed frustration with Galway’s “inconsistency,” but in his final year results hit a downward spiral: their only victories in the championship were against Carlow and Antirm; their only wins in the league came against Dublin, Westmeath and Antrim.

Galway lost their last two games to Wexford and Dublin and ended up finishing fourth in Leinster. Even managers who don’t win anything will sometimes feel that they left the team in a better place, but Shefflin couldn’t claim that either.

In every respect it was starkly different to his first job in management. The Ballyhale Shamrocks team that he led to back-to-back All-Irelands in 2019 and 2020 had a forward line that included TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody. In the modern game, complication and sophistication are often tangled up but Ballyhale didn’t need to get bogged down in any of that. They were straightforward, smart, hard-working and inherently brilliant.

The temptation to underestimate what Shefflin achieved with Ballyhale, though, should be resisted. Managing your own club, dealing with neighbours and deep-rooted families, is rarely simple. In his first year their performance in the league was so hairy that they needed to win their last game to qualify directly for the championship quarter-finals. For that game, one senior player arrived just 10 minutes before throw-in. They lost again, apparently going nowhere.

Henry Shefflin's success with Ballyhale should not be underestimated. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Since the current championship system was instituted in Kilkenny in the late 1990s, no team had won the title without starting their campaign in the quarter-finals. Ballyhale, under Shefflin, were the first. He turned it around.

When Shefflin came back for a second stint as Ballyhale manager in 2025, they out-flanked O’Loughlin Gaels in the county final with a performance that reflected more tactical agility.

He will need much more of that now. The intercounty game demands a certain level of complex thinking and strategic nimbleness that Galway lacked under Shefflin and that Kilkenny have struggled to source too.

For Kilkenny, this is a key cultural sticking point. The local preference for how the game should be played is not in step with how it the game has evolved at intercounty level. The kind of directness that delivered so many All-Irelands for Kilkenny under Brian Cody is a blunt instrument now.

There is no evidence yet that Shefflin is an innovator and there has always been a sense that he is more comfortable with Kilkenny’s core values. For Kilkenny to be viable contenders again, though, compromises must be found. Derek Lyng and his management team started down that road over the last couple of years with mixed results. For the Kilkenny players, this is a cultural leap too.

In this regard, the composition of his backroom team will be crucial. Brian Hogan was one of Shefflin’s selectors with the Kilkenny under-20s this year and he is a hugely respected figure. As a manager in his own right, he led O’Loughlin Gaels to the All-Ireland club final two years ago.

David Herity has been part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team in Tipperary for the last couple of years. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The mooted addition of David Herity as a coach, though, is a potential catalyst for change. Herity has been part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team for the last couple of years and before that he managed Kildare. In 2025 he also helped Shefflin with Ballyhale Shamrocks and there is no question that Herity’s thinking is in tune with the modern game. Shefflin’s decision to bring him on board with Ballyhale suggests a certain openness to new thinking.

Do Kilkenny have the players to be in the hunt for the All-Ireland next year? It is hard to see it. Does the material exist for the kind of transformational change that Micheál Donoghue has led in Galway? It is hard to see that too.

Kilkenny haven’t won a minor All-Ireland since 2014 and have won just one under-20/21 title in the last 17 years. None of the players from the All-Ireland winning under-20 team from four years has made a significant breakthrough with the seniors and it is unlikely to happen now. The Kilkenny under-20 team that lost the Leinster final by nine points to Galway this year is not littered with obvious prospects for promotion either.

Huw Lawlor may not be back in the Kilkenny fold for next season. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Will TJ Reid stay for another year? Would that be wise? Will Shefflin push him? What about Eoin Murphy and Richie Reid? Is there another year in them? The sense locally is that Huw Lawlor and Billy Ryan will not return from their overseas experiences in time for next year’s championship and there is a suggestion that Mikey Carey has plans to travel as well.

Essentially, Shefflin will need to improve the players that are already in the dressing room or find a way of playing that makes them more than the sum of their parts.

“The successes I had were brilliant,” Shefflin said when he retired from playing. “But the challenges I faced made me what I am.”

In many ways, this will be the greatest challenge of all.