Ger Brennan says pressure is on ‘standout favourites’ Kerry in All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin Ger Brennan has said the greater experience of Kerry's management team should give them an edge in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin manager Ger Brennan insists all the pressure is on Kerry in advance of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final between the counties at Croke Park.

If there was one message Brennan seemed keen to articulate during Dublin’s media event at Parnell Park on Monday, that was it. The Dubs were getting their yerras in first.

Brennan, in his first year as Dublin boss, feels the experience of Kerry’s management team means the Kingdom enter the game as strong favourites.

“In 2023, the All-Ireland final, Dublin were probably favourites,” said Brennan. “On this occasion, Kerry are certainly the standout favourites and all the pressure is on them, in terms of their manager and all the experience of their coaching staff.

“We are a fledgling management group in a lot of ways, with a new squad and a new panel. There is not a whole lot of pressure on us going into this match.

“We are just trying to ensure we give ourselves a chance to be there or thereabouts going down the home stretch.

“Jack O’Connor, has he won five All-Irelands? He’s in his third stint with Kerry. He’s up there with Mick O’Dwyer.

“Cian O’Neill has won multiple All-Irelands with Kerry. He was involved with Galway in two All-Ireland finals too. Then you have Kieran Donaghy who has gone back in having been above with Armagh.

“The experience that they have and the medals and silverware they have brought about as a management team, it just takes a lot of pressure off us. We’re only finding our feet at this stage.

“Kerry are defending champions. They’re the first champions of the new rules because they are the aristocrats of Gaelic games. Dublin are pushing hard in the roll of honour, we’ve a bit to go yet, we certainly will push hard again this weekend.

“But it’s a nice space to be in, we’re fairly relaxed with the whole thing. We will give it a go at the weekend but Kerry have so much firepower and know-how and Shane Murphy has been incredible to the Kerry team this year. He’s had a super season as well.”

Brennan highlighted the contribution of the Kerry goalkeeper a number of times on Monday afternoon.

“He’s been super,” added Brennan. “Watching back the league final this year where Donegal did particularly well on Shane Murphy in goal I think he’s really stepped it up since that performance as well. His range of kicking, his option taking, he’s quite calm and collected.

Ger Brennan has yet to win an All-Ireland medal as a manager. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“For a guy who I think he may have won a junior All-Ireland with Kerry in 2015, he came on to the senior panel in 2017 and in many ways he’s been a bridesmaid for a long time but he stuck at it and now he’s the one at the altar and making things happen.

“So, let’s try to do something to try to sort him out as well because he’s giving Kerry a massive platform. They really dominated against Tyrone. Tyrone, I think, only won three of Kerry’s kick-outs, which is an incredible stat.”

On the injury front, Brennan is hopeful Seán MacMahon can overcome the hamstring strain that forced him off during the quarter-final win over Galway.

MacMahon would be seen as Dublin’s defensive man-marker for David Clifford.

“He had a little nick in the hammer against Galway. It’s something he’s probably had on occasion before and the lads are working hard on Seán, so we hope to name him,” says Brennan.

“He did well on [Clifford in the past] and we hope he’s going to do well on him Sunday as well. He won’t lose too much fitness. Tactically, Seán is quite astute, so he’ll be fine that way once we can get him on to the pitch. Other than that, everyone else is going well, thankfully.

“Eoin Murchan is pushing hard as well to try to get back. And Seán Bugler trained away at the weekend.

Nathan Doran has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury while Killian McGinnis has had an operation on a cruciate knee ligament tear.