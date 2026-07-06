Henry Shefflin appointed as new Kilkenny manager

Henry Shefflin has been appointed Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

Shefflin, who managed the county’s under-20s this season, was seen as the favourite to succeed Derek Lyng and the former Kilkenny captain was ratified at an online meeting of the county board on Monday night.

The appointment of the most decorated player in the history of the game follows what Kilkenny say was “a comprehensive recruitment process that attracted a strong field of candidates”.

Kilkenny chairman PJ Kenny said: “On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I am delighted to welcome Henry Shefflin as our senior hurling manager. Henry has an outstanding record of achievement and leadership, and we are confident he will bring tremendous experience, ambition and professionalism to the role.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank every candidate who put themselves forward. The calibre of applicants reflected the esteem in which Kilkenny hurling is held, and we were struck throughout the process by the commitment each candidate demonstrated to serving Kilkenny GAA. We wish Henry every success as he takes up this important role.”

It will be Shefflin’s second senior intercounty managerial role after the Ballyhale man’s spell as Galway boss. Kilkenny will also be appointing a new Kilkenny under-20 manager.