Kerry utilise experience and guile to see off Clare’s challenge

Munster SFC semi-final: Clare 1-14 (1-2-10) Kerry 2-19 (2-3-13)

It was a professional first defence of their Munster title for Kerry, who had to utilise all their experience and guile to fend off stubborn hosts Clare in front of 5,526 in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chiosóg.

With this being an eighth provincial clash in 11 seasons, Kerry’s perfect record crucially varied in terms of winning margin on whether it was home or away, with Clare’s best hope of an upset understandably being in Ennis where they was only a six-point average difference as opposed to 15 in Killarney.

The final score here was bigger than the average but only because of two timely second period goals at either end of the half for the Clifford bothers Paudie and David to finally shake off their defiant hosts.

With Clare only trailing by three with the slight wind at their backs at the start of the new half, Jack O’Connor’s side welcomed a break in the 42nd minute when David Clifford two-point attempt dropped short around the square and in the resulting scramble, younger brother Paudie fired to the net from close range on their way to a 1-15 to 1-7 cushion.

It still was not sufficient to deter the Banner though as a Mark McInerney two-point reply ensured that just five points divided the teams by the three-quarters mark at 1-16 to 1-11.

Dylan Casey fisted over the bar while substitute Sean O’Brien had a goal chance repelled by goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan. However, Kerry clinching score would be an unlikely one as another David Clifford two-point effort ended up in the far top corner of the Clare net amid a goalmouth scramble at 2-18 to 1-12.

Not even a black card for Footballer of the Year Clifford a minute later could derail the Kingdom by that stage as they marched on to their sixth consecutive Munster final.

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ikem Ugwueru of Clare. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

The last three were against Clare and that familiarity made this an intriguing opening matchup for the champions from the outset. A lot had be made of injuries in the lead up to the game but with both sides shy of key protagonists, they rather evened themselves out.

The return of Paudie Clifford was a major boost for the visitors as he kicked the first three points while brother David also converted a two-point free to edge their side 0-7 to 0-3 in front.

Ikem Ugwueru proved an constant irritant to David Clifford and it helped Clare to find their feet as Brian McNamara cut in from the left corner to pass across the square to the waiting Alan Sweeney to flick to the net at 0-7 to 1-3 by the turn of the opening quarter.

A second David Clifford two-point free initiated a five-point unanswered rally that saw Kerry open up a six-point cushion nearing the break. But again Clare refused to adhere to the script as a Mark McInerney two-pointer was almost decorated by a goal for Fionn Kelleher but goalkeeper Shane Murphy made a superb point-blank save to ensure a 0-13 to 1-6 interval edge.

Aaron Griffin lessened the damage to three on the resumption but those subsequent Clifford goals would be hammer blows to Clare’s chances of a first victory in 34 years as for the first time in five years, Kerry can look forward to a Munster final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday week (1.45pm).

Clare: T O’Callaghan; M Doherty, R Lanigan, I Ugwueru; A Sweeney (1-0-0), C Rouine, B Rouine; B McNamara (0-0-1), C Brennan; C Meaney (0-0-2), G Murray, F Kelleher; M McInerney (0-2-2, 2tp, 1f), E Cleary, A Griffin (0-0-4)

Subs: C Murray (0-0-1) for Cleary (34, inj), J Rafferty for Sweeney (45), D Walsh for Meaney (51), J Vaughan for G. Murray (52), D Bohannon for Doherty (60, inj)

Kerry: S Murphy; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey (0-0-1); T Morley, M Breen, A Heinrich; M O’Shea, D O’Connor (0-0-3); M Burns (0-0-2), P Clifford (1-1-1, 1tpf), C Trant; D Clifford (1-2-3, 2tpf), P Geaney, K Evans (0-0-1)

Subs: S O’Brien for Trant (HT), E Looney for O’Sullivan (39, inj), K Spillane (0-0-2) for Geaney (51), T Brosnan for P. Clifford (51), G White for Heinrich (55)

Referee: T Murphy (Galway)