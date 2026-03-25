‘I’ve thought about it a lot’: All-Ireland pain still raw for Patrick McBrearty

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Shane O'Donnell after losing to Kerry in last year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Donegal footballers took off to Cancun in Mexico last October, a reward for reaching the All-Ireland final.

Meanwhile, their team captain, Patrick McBrearty, was back in Dublin, lying on a hospital bed.

“That’s when it hits you,” said the now-retired McBrearty of how he knew he had reached his endgame.

It was the fourth time surgeons had opened up his left knee since 2015 and despite only turning 32 - albeit with high mileage racked up - the advice was to hang up his boots.

“The surgeon came out and said, ‘listen, there’s extensive damage there, you need to have a few thoughts about your future’,” said McBrearty, explaining why he is a GAA+ pundit this season and not a player with National League finalists Donegal.

“He said, ‘what do you want life to look like at 40?’. That’s what his exact words were – ‘what would you like your Tuesdays and Thursdays to look like?’.

Former Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty has joined GAA+ as an analyst. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“I said I would like, if I was fit, to be able to play a bit of astroturf. He said, ‘well, these are the things you need to consider’. I took his advice on board, got a second opinion. Same kind of diagnosis.”

McBrearty called it a day in December, having captained Donegal to back-to-back Ulster title successes months earlier.

“I don’t think I would have contributed a lot this year, to be honest,” he said with a shrug.

For the last few months, he’s been almost too busy to miss playing for Donegal, something he did 167 times since bursting onto the senior scene while still a minor in 2011.

McBrearty owns a construction recruitment company and lives in Belfast, splitting his time between there, Dublin, London and Manchester.

He took up the GAA+ work offer too, meaning he will be analysing as much as he will be supporting when Donegal play Kerry on Sunday.

Patrick McBrearty keeps the ball in play for Donegal during last year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Kerry at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Truth be told, while the knee injury ended his career, he was almost lost to the county after the 2023 season. That season began with Paddy Carr as manager and ended with Aidan O’Rourke as interim boss, tasked with bringing a nightmare campaign to a conclusion.

McBrearty has spoken extensively about calling to Jim McGuinness’s house uninvited the morning after Donegal’s heavy All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final loss to Tyrone. It set the ball rolling for McGuinness to return as manager.

“I probably would have thought about retiring then,” said McBrearty, when asked how he would have reacted to McGuinness not returning. “I was coming off a really serious hamstring injury. My business was starting at that stage, I wanted to give that a proper rattle. I wasn’t going to stay on for a rebuild.”

He says captaining Donegal to two subsequent Ulster titles amounted to pinch-me moments. Lifting the Sam Maguire Cup last July, and then calling it quits, would have been a perfect exit. It didn’t materialise, of course, and when McBrearty reflects on last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Kerry, he winces.

“I remember I missed a shot into the Canal End,” he said, pointing to the second-half wide he struck when the game hung in the balance. “I’ve thought about it a lot since. It was a shot that I should have nailed.”

And yet, he also suggests “the first 15 minutes were probably the winning and losing of the game from a Donegal point of view”, referencing how Kerry steamed 0-13 to 0-4 ahead.

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and manager Jim McGuinness celebrate after the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final victory against Cork. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

They’ve beaten Kerry since, in round 2 of the league, and this weekend will present another opportunity to stick it to their nemesis. It’s too early in the season to spin any redemption narrative but the Croke Park rematch will present the opportunity to set up differently against Kerry, if Donegal wish to do so. The memory of an unmarked Paudie Clifford toe-tapping to himself just outside Donegal’s defensive screen, and enjoying 76 possessions in total, is still strong.

McBrearty doesn’t buy into the argument that Donegal simply defended too deep when they should have been pressing out.

“The good teams can do it all,” he maintained. “Kerry can run the ball, they can kick the ball and Donegal can do the same. They (Donegal) are a predominantly running team but they can kick the ball also. Donegal can defend zonally, they can go man-to-man.

“It’s not as if we can’t go man-to-man, there’s a lot of really good man-markers there. Donegal would have definitely taken learnings from last year but the best teams can do all those things.”

♦ GAA+, the GAA’s wholly owned live and on-demand streaming platform, has launched its 2026 Season Pass and exclusive 40-match broadcast schedule. Visit www.gaaplus.ie to purchase