Armagh campaign off to a flyer with resounding win over Monaghan

High-fielding Callum O'Neill of Armagh takes the ball while under pressure against his Monaghan counterparts. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

NFL Division One: Monaghan 0-18 Armagh 1-27

Armagh started their campaign in blistering style with a comprehensive win over Monaghan in front of a crowd of almost 8,000 in Clones.

With both teams short a number of seasoned campaigners, Armagh’s panel depth showed as Kieran McGeeney’s men led from start to finish, racking up an impressive 1-25 from open play, with 11 players getting on the scoresheet, including both starting midfielders and all three half backs.

Having been 11 points clear by the end of the first half with the breeze at their backs, a late goal from Andrew Murnin enabled a fluid Armagh side to edge the second half as well to finish 12 clear of their neighbours, in contrast to the generally closely contested nature of this fixture.

Armagh opened their account with early points from Joe McElroy and Oisín Conaty as they set the tone for a first half where they caused the Monaghan defence all sorts of problems from a variety of sources. Andrew Woods and Mícheál Bannigan got the hosts off the mark, but with Andrew Murnin, Jarly Óg Burns and Greg McCabe kicking two points each, Armagh were soon in command.

Conor Turbitt grew into the game in the second quarter as he hit four points to help Armagh stretch their lead. Karl Gallagher fisted over from a goal chance at the other end, but Armagh’s ease of moving the ball forward was underlined from the next kick-out, as they quickly scythed through for the lively Burns to cancel out the previous score.

The 2024 All-Ireland champions went on to lead by 0-15 to 0-4 at half-time and although Monaghan got the first point of the second half through Bannigan, Armagh responded via Oisín O’Neill, Callum O’Neill and two in quick succession from Cian McConville.

Monaghan registered the only three two-pointers of the afternoon, with a brace from outside the arc from Stephen O’Hanlon and another from Woods. But it was academic to the result as several other efforts from that range missed the target or dropped into the grateful hands of Blaine Hughes, who had been given the nod in advance of Ethan Rafferty.

Oisín Conaty of Armagh fires a shot at goal while Monaghan's Gary Mohan attempts to block it. Photograph: Inpho Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Lawlor

Armagh, meanwhile, were continually able to work the ball into easy shooting positions, even against the breeze, with Turbitt among those to add to his tally, including one created by a superb assist from Oisín O’Neill.

Having threatened to hit the net on a couple of occasions, Armagh put some gloss on their win when the impressive Murnin got on the end of a slick move to crash home the only goal of the game in the 68th minute past Jack Kiernan, who was deputising for Rory Beggan as Monaghan remained without most of their Scotstown contingent.

Armagh will be very encouraged by their performance in this league opener as they prepare to host Galway in round two in a repeat of the 2024 All-Ireland final, while Monaghan face an important game against fellow promoted side Roscommon.

MONAGHAN: Jack Kiernan; Dylan Byrne (0-0-1), Darragh Treanor, Daragh McElearney (0-0-1); Dessie Ward, Ryan O’Toole, Thomas Hughes (0-0-1); Karl Gallagher (0-0-1), Gary Mohan; Jason Irwin, Mícheál Bannigan (0-0-3, 1f), Jason Irwin; Stephen Mooney, Andrew Woods (0-1-1), Stephen O’Hanlon (0-2-3).

Subs: Louis Kelly for Mohan (42 mins); Liam McDonald for Irwin (46); Ryan McAnespie for Mooney (56); Eddie Walsh (0-0-1) for Woods (61); Oisín McGorman for O’Toole (63).

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Gareth Murphy, Tomás McCormack, Peter McGrane; Greg McCabe (0-0-2), Tiernan Kelly (0-0-1), Jarly Óg Burns (0-0-3); Callum O’Neill (0-0-2), Andrew Murnin (1-0-3); Joe McElroy (0-0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-0-6), Fergal O’Brien; Cian McConville (0-0-3, 1f), Oisín O’Neill (0-0-3, 1f), Oisín Conaty (0-0-2).

Subs: Ross McQuillan (0-0-1) for O’Brien (48 mins); Jason Duffy for Murphy (61); Dan McCarthy for Burns (65).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).