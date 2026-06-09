Gaelic Games

Peter Queally steps down as manager of Waterford hurling team

Manager told local radio station WLR FM he was disappointed to learn he did not have the full support of the board

Waterford manager Peter Queally. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
Waterford manager Peter Queally. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
David Gorman
Tue Jun 09 2026 - 17:531 MIN READ

Peter Queally has stepped down as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team after two years with the county.

Queally’s main achievement was to win the National Hurling League Division 1B last year, but his side failed to progress from the Munster championship in either season he was in charge.

Queally told local radio station WLR FM that he was disappointed to learn he did not have the full support of the board to continue in the role.

“It has been a privilege to manage my own county and to work alongside such a committed group of players and mentors,” he said. “While we didn’t achieve everything we hoped to over the past two years, I can honestly say that everyone involved gave their all in trying to move the team forward.

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“I want to thank the players for their commitment, the backroom team for their dedication and professionalism, my family for their unwavering support and the supporters who continued to stand by us throughout.

“Any role of this nature comes with challenges, and while there are aspects of my time that I reflect on with some disappointment, my overriding feeling is one of gratitude. I firmly believe Waterford has the players, the people and the potential to compete at the highest level once again.”

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times
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