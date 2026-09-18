Dawson Devoy delivers at the death as Bohemians stake place in title race

Premier Division: Bohemians 2 [Parsons 42; Devoy 90] Drogheda United 1 [Quinn 73]

With 17 minutes to play at Dalymount Park, Bohemians were in a three-way tie at the top of the league and looking primed to announce their arrival in the title race.

They were upholding their end of the bargain and their supporters were singing ‘Shamrock Rovers, we’re coming for you”.

They had played with purpose up to that point and should have been further ahead before Andrew Quinn cancelled out Connor Parsons’s opener.

At the same time as that equaliser, news filtered through from Tallaght Stadium that Shamrock Rovers had come from behind to lead Waterford 3-2, and Dalymount fell deathly silent

In an instant, a good thing was slipping through their fingers and the Gypsies were suddenly five points adrift of their arch rivals, on the live league table.

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But Bohemians have put their best foot forward at every opportunity since their European exit, playing like a team that believes anything is possible.

And that was epitomised here at the death.

Captain Dawson Devoy shook the old ground to its foundations with a brilliant finish to win it in the 90th minute, sparking pandemonium in the stands as Bohs laid bare their title credentials.

Mindful that Drogheda were arriving in good form having seen off Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers in the last week, Bohs couldn’t afford to hang around here.

They were quickly into stride and set a rapid tempo early on.

Drogheda needed to ride out the quickfire nature of Bohemians’ attacks and settle, which they did midway through the half. A little bit of confidence went a long way and soon they were posing questions of their own.

They looked primed to score, too, only for Conor Kane and Alfie Bates to get in each other’s way. Edwin Agbaje’s low cross was inviting and Kane swung a boot at it, but his effort hit Bates who then sent the follow-up narrowly wide.

Bohemians’ Connor Parsons scores the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Soon after, Bohs were too casual trying to play out from the back. Goalkeeper Paul Walters’s short pass to Jordan Flores was intercepted by Thomas Oluwa. He teed up Warren Davis but the forward known for scoring outrageous goals saw his sweet, curling effort clip Patrick Hickey and veer off for a corner.

Although Drogheda had more about them at this point, the chances they passed up merely spurred Bohs back into life. The hosts got their act together again, taking the lead with a strong finish to the half that could have yielded more goals, and a penalty.

Colm Whelan, who was denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Luke Dennison moments earlier, slipped a clever ball through for Parsons and although Conor Keeley was sliding in with a block, the winger’s effort looped up and carried over the line.

Dennison actually injured himself in that earlier duel with Whelan and Drogheda were trying to introduce his replacement Fynn Talley in the build-up to that 41st-minute opener, but never got the break in play.

Parsons then closed out the half with another fine attempt that fizzed narrowly over the crossbar, with Bohs picking an opportune time to up the ante with the break looming.

Bohs were keen to drive home their advantage thereafter and substitute Kieran Cruise denied Parsons a second from close range with a brilliant sliding block in the box.

But the longer Bohs went without adding another, the more Drogheda believed that all was not lost and they found their lifeline with 17 minutes remaining.

The Gypsies couldn’t clear the danger in their own box and paid the price with Quinn getting the final touch in a scramble.

By that stage, word had filtered through to the Dalymount faithful that Shamrock Rovers had come from behind to lead in Tallaght.

To compound matters, those supporters saw Douglas James-Taylor denied a winner by Talley in the dying stages.

The magical three-way tie for top spot had evaporated. But then Devoy stepped up to spark wild, wild scenes in the old ground with Bohemians now well in the hunt.

BOHEMIANS: Walters; Power, Hickey, Byrne, Mullen (Madden, 80); Flores, Devoy; Parsons (McDonell, 90), Vaughan (Myers, 66), Tierney (Morahan, 90); Whelan (James-Taylor, 66).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Dennison (Talley, 42), Quinn, Keeley, Burney; Agbaje, O’Brien, Kavanagh (Doyle, 67), Bates (Farrell, 53), Kane (Cruise, 67); Davis, Oluwa (Markey, 67).

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick)

Friday night’s other results

Derry City 1 Galway United 0

Dundalk 2 Shelbourne 3

Shamrock Rovers 3 Waterford 2