GAA live updates: Dublin play Galway before Cork play Waterford

Leinster SHC:

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm

Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm

Munster SHC:

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4pm

Cork v Waterford, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live blog with hurling taking centre stage. The last round of games in both the Leinster and Munster Championships will produce the team advancing to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland while also finalising the provincial final pairings. The action starts at 2pm in Leinster, followed by the last round of games in Munster at 4pm.

It’s Gordon Manning here and I’ll be keeping you up to speed throughout the day with all the news from around the country and updates from our reporters on the ground at matches.

There was plenty of football action yesterday too but we are going to build up to today’s hurling fixtures. It’s showery here in Dublin right now so could be greasy at Parnell Park when Dublin host Galway at the sold-out Donnycarney venue.

Ahead of the Dublin v Galway clash, we spoke to former Dubs goalkeeper Alan Nolan on the rivalry between the sides and some of the dramatic last-day encounters of recent years - with current Galway manager Micheál Donoghue experiencing it from both dressing-rooms.

Joe Canning takes a look at what might unfold in the hours ahead:

“Surprise results have been a feature of the Leinster championship in recent years, but that hasn’t been the case this season. In this game, there is no outcome that would surprise me.”

