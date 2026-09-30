Leinster enter the Shark Tank needing a plan to deal with Luan Giliomee

Luan Giliomee’s two tries in the Sharks’ victory over Ospreys was the latest standout performance from a precocious talent. The 20-year-old South African sensation’s next port of call is Saturday’s URC clash with Leinster at Kings Park in Durban. The Irish province is forewarned. Forearmed? That’s to be determined.

Leinster might point to one of their own, another 20-year-old, and a fullback too, Todd Lawlor, who enjoyed a brilliant debut in the narrow defeat to the Lions. The son of former Irish international Phil certainly took the chance presented to him, running for more metres (144) and beating six defenders in an eye-catching display.

Lawlor, one of two debutants for Leo Cullen’s side last weekend, showed great composure and confidence, particularly in the way he took on the Lions’ chasing line and ran back kicks, often beating multiple opponents.

His sporting versatility – he played GAA, soccer for Shamrock Rovers at underage level, and basketball – is what he attributes to a rounded skill set. “I feel like all sports translate and help each other,” says Lawlor. “Even from playing GAA, you just pick up different bits. Whether it be the fitness from GAA or different bits from football, I think all sports help and play hand-in-hand to each other.”

It would be interesting to watch Lawlor and Giliomee oppose each other on Saturday. That may not come to pass, although the South African is certain to play after his recent tour de force.

Giliomee’s first try against the Ospreys highlighted the essential attributes of timing, acceleration, footwork, balance and peripheral vision. It was a composite of excellence. His rugby story began in Charlie Hofmeyr High School, a place that tends not to attract scouts for the bigger schools.

He captained a first XV that went unbeaten through the 2024 season, won the award for best backline player at the prestigious Oakdale rugby week, was a standout for Boland at South African rugby’s schoolboy extravaganza, Craven Week, went on to play for SA Schools A side and the Blitzboks at sevens.

He helped the Sharks win the domestic Under-21 title and last season made his URC debut in a 45-0 win over Munster, scoring a try and managing a second appearance against Cardiff. In the summer he was part of the South Africa Under-20 team that won the Junior World Championship in Georgia. That’s the potted history.

Giliomee is 175cm (5ft 9in) tall, weighs 81kg, and can play scrumhalf, outhalf and fullback. Think Cheslin Kolbe or Kurt-Lee Arendse. It’s in the 15 jersey that he’s got the chance to shine in the URC, last weekend being a case in point.

Giliomee’s coach at the Sharks, JP Pietersen, scored 24 tries in 70 Tests for the Springboks, predominantly as a wing. He said of the youngster: “He’s an exceptional talent. You can see what he’s got. He understands the game, he understands space, he’s got speed and he’s got a kicking game too.

Leinster will need to keep a close eye on Luan Giliomee of the Sharks in Saturday's URC match at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images

“So, he’s an unbelievable talent. I am just grateful I have had time with him, and we’ll still have him (against Leinster).”

The latter statement was a reference to Giliomee leaving the Sharks to join the Bulls in December.

According to sources in South Africa, there is no acrimony in his upcoming departure, just a recognition that he would be given more opportunity in Pretoria, presumably in his preferred position of outhalf.

Giliomee is part of a swap deal between the clubs, with hooker Esethu Mnebelele moving in the opposite direction. The Bulls have been aggressively recruiting with the aim of revitalising their backline resources.

[ What is behind a sobering whitewash URC weekend for the Irish provinces?Opens in new window ]

The assertion is that Giliomee represents a long-term investment in a player who fits the evolving attacking identity of a team under head coach Johann Ackermann and backs coach Neil de Bruin. They see him as a creative outhalf that can offer a very different style to veteran Springbok pivot Handre Pollard.

Pietersen also praised another young player, one of six debutants against the Ospreys, centre Janco Purchase (20), who might cause a problem or two for Leinster if he’s retained. “We talk about Gilly, but we had Purchie here who did everything right, coming in at the last minute. It just shows how professional he is.

“He’s a smart kid who wants it, and you can see from the performance he put in that he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. It’s great that we can complement our junior system for building confidence and equipping the young players to come through.”

Lawlor. Giliomee. Purchase. All three have stepped up impressively.