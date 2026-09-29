Mark Zuckerberg donates €150,000 to Waterford GAA clubs after buying castle in the area

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, along with his wife Priscilla made a €150,000 donation to three Waterford GAA clubs. Photographer: Minh Connors/Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated €150,000 to three GAA clubs in Waterford located near Strancally Castle, which they recently purchased.

The three clubs – Shamrocks in Knockanore, Tallow, and Lismore – will each receive €50,000 over a two-year period, with the donations to be spread out at €25,000 per year.

A statement on behalf of Meta CEO Zuckerberg and his wife read: “The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland. As new members of the Waterford community, we’re proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play.”

The pair purchased Strancally Castle in August. The castle is located on a 440-acre estate on the banks of the River Blackwater.