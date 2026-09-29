Gaelic Games

Mark Zuckerberg donates €150,000 to Waterford GAA clubs after buying castle in the area

Meta founder and his wife Priscilla Chan bought Strancally Castle in August

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, along with his wife Priscilla made a €150,000 donation to three Waterford GAA clubs. Photographer: Minh Connors/Bloomberg
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, along with his wife Priscilla made a €150,000 donation to three Waterford GAA clubs. Photographer: Minh Connors/Bloomberg
Gordon Manning
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 11:271 MIN READ

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have donated €150,000 to three GAA clubs in Waterford located near Strancally Castle, which they recently purchased.

The three clubs – Shamrocks in Knockanore, Tallow, and Lismore – will each receive €50,000 over a two-year period, with the donations to be spread out at €25,000 per year.

A statement on behalf of Meta CEO Zuckerberg and his wife read: “The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland. As new members of the Waterford community, we’re proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play.”

The pair purchased Strancally Castle in August. The castle is located on a 440-acre estate on the banks of the River Blackwater.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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