Armagh’s Rory Grugan retires from intercounty football

Armagh's Rory Grugan celebrates scoring the winning point during the 2025 Ulster SFC semi-final. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Armagh’s Rory Grugan has announced his intercounty retirement.

The 2024 All-Ireland winner made the announcement on social media, bringing a close to an Armagh career that started in the McKenna Cup in 2011.

He wrote: “The greatest honour of my life. Thank you.”

The 35-year-old Ballymacnab man was a key player in Armagh’s rise under Kieran McGeeney and he walks away having garnered both All-Ireland and Ulster medals.

James Morgan has also retired as more players from the 2024 side continue to step away. Stefan Campbell, Jemar Hall, Niall Rowland, Ciaron O’Hanlon and Shane McPartlan are among those to have retired in recent years.