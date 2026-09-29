Gaelic Games

Armagh’s Rory Grugan retires from intercounty football

The 35-year-old Ballymacnab man won an All-Ireland in 2024

Armagh's Rory Grugan celebrates scoring the winning point during the 2025 Ulster SFC semi-final. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho
Armagh's Rory Grugan celebrates scoring the winning point during the 2025 Ulster SFC semi-final. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 12:001 MIN READ

Armagh’s Rory Grugan has announced his intercounty retirement.

The 2024 All-Ireland winner made the announcement on social media, bringing a close to an Armagh career that started in the McKenna Cup in 2011.

He wrote: “The greatest honour of my life. Thank you.”

The 35-year-old Ballymacnab man was a key player in Armagh’s rise under Kieran McGeeney and he walks away having garnered both All-Ireland and Ulster medals.

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James Morgan has also retired as more players from the 2024 side continue to step away. Stefan Campbell, Jemar Hall, Niall Rowland, Ciaron O’Hanlon and Shane McPartlan are among those to have retired in recent years.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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