Éamonn Fitzmaurice front-runner to become Galway football manager

Éamonn Fitzmaurice has not managed an intercounty side his he stood down as Kerry manager in 2018. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Éamonn Fitzmaurice is understood to be the front-runner to replace Pádraic Joyce as Galway senior football manager, according to reports.

An All-Ireland winner with Kerry as a player and manager, Fitzmaurice is believed to be in advance talks with Galway GAA over his potential appointment.

Joyce stepped down as Galway manager at the start the month after seven seasons in charge of his native county.

Fitzmaurice won three All-Ireland titles with Kerry as a player, coming in 2000, 2004 and 2006, before retiring from intercounty action the following season.

The Finuge clubman took over as Kerry senior manager in August 2012, succeeding Jack O’Connor after his second stint in charge.

He spent six seasons at the helm, leading Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014, before stepping down after the 2018 championship.

Galway reached this year’s Connacht final, losing out to Roscommon, and came through the new All-Ireland series format, getting to the quarter-finals where their season was ended by Dublin.

The Tribesmen have contested two All-Ireland football finals in the last five seasons, losing out to Kerry in 2022 and Armagh in 2024. The county last claimed the Sam Maguire Cup with a win over Meath in the 2001 decider.