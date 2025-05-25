Wexford and Lee Chin end campaign on a high with win over Kilkenny

Wexford’s Lee Chin shoots at goal during the Leinster SHC game against Kilkenny at Wexford Park. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Leinster SHC: Wexford 2-19 Kilkenny 1-15

Wexford ended a disappointing Leinster Championship campaign on a high note as they defeated near neighbours Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The game was of little consequence with Kilkenny already in the Leinster decider and Wexford’s fate already sealed, and it showed in a rather lacklustre affair that was lit up by a 1-13 tally from Lee Chin.

The lack of jeopardy in the game really showed with just 4,623 in attendance and being at home it was Wexford who were the more fluent with Kilkenny never leading at any stage.

Second-half goals from Rory O’Connor and Lee Chin gave Keith Rossiter’s men a big advantage and although Kilkenny got back to within seven points come the end, it’s a scoreline that’s very misleading with TJ Reid getting Kilkenny’s goal in stoppage time.

It was a relatively tight beginning to the game with Cian Kenny doing a lot of damage for the Cats but with a strong wind at their backs, Wexford took full control with Chin contributing eight first-half points.

Simon Donohoe, Conor Hearne and Jack O’Connor also found the target for the home side though the game looked far from over as they led 0-12 to 0-5 at the break.

A Rory O’Connor goal within four minutes of the resumption was a real big moment and with Chin then converting successive frees, the winners had a bit of daylight as they opened up a double-digit advantage.

Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny and Wexford’s Kevin Foley fight for possession. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kilkenny’s best spell of the game then arrived with Adrian Mullen, Luke Connellan and Stephen Donnelly all knocking over points but it was only brief hope as Wexford’s second goal ended the game as a contest a couple of minutes later.

Chin was the man deservedly on the end of the move as he fired home after being fed expertly by Conor McDonald.

The Cats rallied before the end with scores from Cian Kenny, Richie Reid and Fionan Mackessy before TJ Reid eventually found the net in stoppage time after being denied twice earlier in the game but it was much too late to make any difference as Wexford claimed a deserved success.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; P Connellan, P Moylan, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, A Mullen (0-1), Z Bay Hammond; K Doyle (0-1), P McDonald; L Connellan (0-2), C Kenny (0-3), F Mackessy (0-1); B Drennan (0-1), TJ Reid (1-4, 2fs and 2 65’s), O Wall. Subs: S Donnelly (0-1) for McDonald (44); G Dunne for Wall (49); R Reid (0-1) for Bay Hammond (59); N Shortall for Drennan (66); S Staunton for Mullen (68).

Wexford: M Fanning; C Molloy, S Donohoe (0-1), C Foley; E Ryan, D Reck, D Carley; C Hearne (0-1), C Byrne Dunbar; J O’Connor (0-1), L Chin (1-13, 9fs), R O’Connor (1-1); K Foley, M Dwyer (0-1), C Byrne. Subs: N Murphy for Reck (30); C Dunbar for Dwyer (50); C McDonald (0-1) for Byrne (55); D Codd for J O’Connor (67); C McGuckin for Molloy (69).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).