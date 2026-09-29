Derek ‘Fresh’ O’Connell: The 54-year-old footballer who helped Kilcavan to Laois title

Derek ‘Fresh’ O’Connell, his mam Clare and his brother, club chairman Rory, celebrate after Kilcavan's win in the Laois IFC final. Photograph: Paul Dargan

Derek “Fresh” O’Connell already has his answer neatly packaged and ready to go. It’s fair to say this is not the first time he has fielded the question, only he gets to deliver his response now as a county intermediate champion.

O’Connell is 54 years young. And last Saturday he came off the bench in the closing stages of the Laois intermediate football championship final as Kilcavan beat Ballyfin 1-19 to 0-9 in O’Moore Park to win the club’s maiden title at that grade.

He played adult football with the club for the first time in 1988 and apart from a leg break when he was 19, O’Connell has laced up his boots every other season since.

“The secret?” he smiles when quizzed about his longevity. “Eat cornflakes after your dinner and don’t train too hard!”

O’Connell was part of a Kilcavan crew bringing the cup on a tour to school kids in the parish on Monday morning – the stuff of boyhood dreams coming to fruition in his mid-50s.

Kilcavan had only previously played in two Laois IFC finals – the last of which was in 1962 when his dad, Michael, featured.

Derek’s brother, Rory, is a former stalwart player too and is the club’s current chairman. That the two brothers got to enjoy the triumph with their mam, Clare, in attendance on Saturday made it extra special. The sweetest of moments.

“It was unbelievable, really,” says Derek. “When the whistle went you just had to try soak it all in.

“Over the last few years with the calibre of players coming through I felt the club were going to get there at some stage and win an intermediate title, but I probably never thought I’d still be there when they did manage to get over the line. So I’m just delighted.”

And on the final whistle, when he turned to celebrate he immediately spotted a familiar face making a beeline from the stand, his son Bobby.

“It was nice because the first person I saw was my own young lad who came running out. They had won an under-15 that morning. So it was heaven, really.”

The ‘Fresh’ is always there when he’s required. — Liam Lonergan, Kilcavan manager

As for the nickname, seemingly ‘Fresh’ has nothing to do with keeping himself in good nick at this stage of his sporting career. Rather, in that very Irish of ways, it’s just one of those monikers that has lingered for no particular reason.

“You kind of get nicknames down here and they kind of stick with you,” he smiles.

“We have lads called Lobster and lads called Porky – and there wouldn’t be too many lobsters around Kilcavan, so these names just appear.”

In the space of seven days, O’Connell added two medals to his collection because the previous Saturday he had helped the Laois Masters beat Down in their All-Ireland Spirit Cup final in Drumlish.

“It has been a brilliant week but I’m very lucky to have such a great supportive family behind me, especially my long-suffering wife Mairead who has been brilliant over all the years.”

As for the dressingroom dynamic, O’Connell says he doesn’t let age become a factor when training with lads several generations his junior.

“The team in general is unbelievably young, there are three 18-year-olds on it and there could be another 10 lads who are only 19 or 20.

“But then there’s another fella, Mick Bermingham, the full-back, he’s 39. When he started playing, Mick was 16 and I was 32.

“With the young lads, I don’t be on social media or anything like that but the boys just treat you like one of them, there’s no difference. And they don’t spare you in training either.”

O’Connell was the first man for the club to play for the Laois senior footballers and featured in the O’Moore County’s 1995 Leinster SFC campaign.

So it was fitting that he was on the field at the weekend when the final whistle went as Kilcavan became a senior club for the very first time.

Liam Lonergan is the man who managed the team to this historic triumph – and he had no hesitation throwing O’Connell in during the closing stages.

“The ‘Fresh’ is always there when he’s required,” says Lonergan. “The win is a brilliant achievement for the club and really you are standing on the shoulders of giants of all the lads within the club who have taken those young lads all the way up, so you are just lucky enough to have the bainisteoir bib on you on the day that it all came to fruition.”

And while they will enjoy the next few days, the season is far from over for Kilcavan as they now enter the Leinster club intermediate championship where they will meet the eventual Wicklow champions at the end of October.

They should be fresh and ready to go again by then.