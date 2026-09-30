‘I’ve got energy to attack on both fronts’: Conor O’Tighearnaigh balancing life at Leinster with medical studies

There are not many professional rugby players who finish training and head for a hospital placement. Felipe Contepomi and Josh Murphy took that route while they were Leinster players.

That is also the reality for Conor O’Tighearnaigh as he pursues two careers at the same time. The Leinster secondrow is back studying medicine at UCD this season after taking a year’s leave of absence, a break that allowed him to focus entirely on rugby.

He has two years of medicine left, which he is now stretching over four years as he balances the demands of professional rugby with his studies. “It’s tough,” he acknowledged.

The 23-year-old is currently on placement in St Vincent’s hospital, while his Leinster commitments occupy four days of the week. He fits his hospital hours around training, sometimes arriving early and sometimes returning afterwards to complete the required work.

When Leinster travel, the logistics become more difficult. The current trip to South Africa means he will miss two weeks of his placement, leaving online work to catch up on before making up the hours when he returns.

“It’s not a very black-and-white schedule, but it’s kind of make up the hours where I can,” said O’Tighearnaigh.

“They’re both tough, but they’re probably the two things I’ve always wanted to do, really. If you told me five, 10 years ago I’d be doing one of them, I’d be happy, so having the opportunity to do both is [great]. I’m very privileged to be in that position.”

Conor O’Tighearnaigh is on placement in St Vincent’s Hospital as part of his medical studies. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

There are pressures, particularly around exams and the busiest periods of the rugby season, but medicine can also provide an escape from rugby, and vice versa.

After missing six months with a shoulder injury, O’Tighearnaigh used the time to concentrate on his physical development. A subsequent year away from medicine allowed him to focus exclusively on rugby before the summer provided another chance to recharge.

“I feel like I’ve got plenty of energy to kind of attack on both fronts now, and be able to really enjoy what I’m doing and make the most of it,” he said.

O’Tighearnaigh started Leinster’s two preseason games and their URC opener against the Lions in Johannesburg last Saturday, equalling his competitive starts from the last two seasons. He has relished having greater responsibility with many of the province’s Ireland internationals held back for now.

He felt victory was within their grasp in the 27-26 defeat last weekend, but took encouragement from the performance.

“We definitely could have, and maybe should have, won. But there were a lot of positives. I felt like we were able to match them up front,” he said.

Leinster’s secondrow depth has also provided an education, with James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, RG Snyman and Ryan Baird all there to learn from. “There’s never a time I’d go to them with a question and they wouldn’t be more than happy to help,” said O’Tighearnaigh.

Ready to face the Sharks in Durban, he expects another physical examination.

“They’re very physical up front. They have a massive scrum and a big maul,” he said. “We know it’s a tough place to go, so we know we need to pitch up with a huge amount of energy to be able to compete there.”