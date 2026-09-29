Weather

Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain and high winds with weather warning for five counties

Impacts could include difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches, debris and wave overtopping

Met Eireann expects windy conditions to build on Tuesday, particularly in the southwest. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Met Eireann expects windy conditions to build on Tuesday, particularly in the southwest. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
James Cox
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 07:121 MIN READ

A status-yellow wind warning is due to come into effect for most of Munster later on Tuesday.

The wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Waterford will be in place from 1pm until 9pm.

For the same time period, a status yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann said potential impacts would include difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and branches, debris, loose objects becoming displaced and wave overtopping.

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The wave overtopping is predicted due to a combination of spring tides, surge and very strong onshore winds.

A status-yellow gale warning from Roches Point, Co Cork, to Slyne Head, Co Galway, and Fair Head, Co Antrim, will be in effect from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday.

Another status-yellow gale warning has been issued from Carlingford Lough, Co Louth, to Mizen Head, Co Cork, and Fair Head, Co Antrim. This warning will be in place from 6pm Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be 17 to 20 degrees.

Met Éireann said Wednesday would be blustery with sunny spells and widespread showers, some heavy and thundery.

The weather for the rest of the week looks mixed, with “drier and more settled weather” over the weekend.

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