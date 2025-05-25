Galway battle through wind and rain to retain Connacht crown against Mayo

Róisín Leonard scored five points for Galway in their win over Mayo in the Connacht SFC final. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Connacht SFC final: Galway 0-16 Mayo 1-4

Galway are the Connacht SFC champions for the 19th time after successfully retaining their crown in Castlebar on Sunday.

An early six-point lead spearheaded by Róisín Leonard and Olivia Divilly was never surrendered despite Sinead Walsh finding the net from the penalty spot for Mayo in the second half.

Galway had the assistance of a stiff wind for the first half but Mayo kept things tight in defence. The Tribeswomen eventually broke through when Leonard converted a free on 11 minutes.

They doubled that advantage two minutes later when Divilly to fire over a score.

The defending champions continued through a Leonard double, the second a skilful shot off the outside of her boot after taking Lynsey Noone’s pass.

Divilly and Leonard brought Galway’s total to six before Mayo started finding space at the other end. As the sun broke through the rain, Hannah Reape was fouled, allowing Walsh to open her account.

The reprieve was short-lived as Divilly got her third, but Mayo hit back with Erin Murray fisting over on 28 minutes. But Galway pushed on to the break, Nicola Ward and Hannah Noone making it 0-9 to 0-2 for half-time.

Even against the elements after the restart, Galway continued building their advantage as Leonard‘s free was followed by further points for Ward and Hannah Noone to put 10 between the sides on 40 minutes.

Mayo had threatened shortly before when Kathryn Sullivan hit the crossbar, but another opportunity came when substitute Clodagh Keane was pushed drawing the penalty. Walsh then slotted low to best Dearbhla Gower.

Mayo came close again on 48 minutes, but this time Gower was on the money, her boot denying Keane the host’s a second goal. At the other end, Galway registered the next two white flags through Ailbhe Davoren and a Divilly free.

A Walsh brace brought Mayo’s deficit back to 0-14 to 1-4 but Galway’s substitutes had the final say as Eva Noone and Shauna Hynes signed the scoresheet.

Galway now advance to take on Donegal and Tipperary in the All-Ireland series while Mayo will face Cork and the Munster champions.

GALWAY: D Gower; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; H Noone, N Ward (0-2), C Trill; L Ward, S Divilly; L Noone (0-2), K Thompson, A Davoren (0-1); O Divilly (0-4, 1f), R Leonard (0-5, 4f), K Slevin.

Subs: S Hynes (0-1) for Thompson (37), E Noone (0-1) for L Noone (45), A Trill for Leonard (47), A Ní Cheallaigh for C Trill (51), L Coen for Davoren (51).

MAYO: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, C Durkan; D Caldwell, H Reape, S Lally; E Murray (0-1), C Whyte; E Brennan, K Sullivan, A McDonnell; S Walsh (1-3, 1-0 pen, 2f), C Doherty, S El Massry.

Subs: B Hession for Doherty (HT), C Keane for McDonnell (HT), L Hanley for Whyte (47), S McNulty for Sullivan (51), A Devereux for Brennan (57).

Referee: J Niland (Sligo).