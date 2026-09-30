Proposed changes to Leinster Hurling Championship on track to be put to Congress in February

Darragh Neary and Joshua Ryan with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after Galway's win over Dublin in the Leinster final in June. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

The working group examining the structure of the Leinster Hurling Championship do not expect any late setbacks that would prevent a motion going before Congress next February seeking to increase the number of teams in the competition to eight.

After a series of consultations around the province, the committee will meet the remaining counties on Wednesday and Thursday before finalising their proposals to try revitalise the provincial championship.

Committee members stress the final details are still to be determined, but the core of the plan is to create an eight-county Leinster Hurling Championship, organised with two groups of four teams. The groups would be structured on a tiered basis.

The proposed new format has generally received support from counties in the province, and if adopted at Congress early next season, would become operational for the 2028 season.

Increasing the number of teams in the provincial championship to eight would see the two Joe McDonagh Cup finalists join the six teams already in the Leinster Championship.

The outline of the new format sees the top four teams from the previous year’s Leinster Championship placed in one group, Group A for the sake of explanation.

Group B would then be comprised of the bottom two teams from the previous year’s Leinster Championship as well as the two Joe McDonagh Cup finalists.

After three rounds of games in Group A, the top two teams would advance to Leinster semi-finals, with the bottom two teams playing the top two teams from Group B in what would essentially be Leinster quarter-finals, the winners of which would go on to the semi-finals.

The beaten provincial semi-finalists would subsequently meet, the winner of which would progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in Group B would face the top two sides in the Joe McDonagh Cup group at the semi-finals stages of the second tier championship.

David Dooley lifts the Joe McDonagh Cup for Laois after their win over Carlow in the final in June. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Such a format would also have a knock-on impact on promotion/relegation to the Christy Ring Cup, and it is around the second and third-tier competitions where the finer details need to be ironed out this week.

The working group is chaired by former GAA president Nickey Brennan and includes the current national head of hurling William Maher. They plan to publicly announce their completed proposals next week.

“We have a few remaining counties to meet over the coming days before we can finalise any proposals but it’s safe to say we are almost there,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“There are some details to be discussed around the Joe McDonagh Cup, and there are some options around that, so there is still some work to be done.

“But there has been a positive reaction for the most part and we would be hopeful that ultimately Leinster Council will be able to take a motion to Congress next February.”

The GAA’s Central Council will meet this weekend, with the 2027 fixtures list among the main items to be discussed.

Meanwhile, the LGFA has confirmed its fixtures plan for next season, with the women’s intercounty season to begin on Sunday, January 17th with a round of Division 4 league fixtures.

The women’s National Football League finals will take place on the weekend of April 3rd/4th. As an extra incentive during the group stages, the counties that finish top of each division will have home advantage in their respective final.

The 2027 TG4 All-Ireland Women’s Senior Football Championship will begin on June 5th, with the All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals to again be played as a triple-header at Croke Park on August 1st.