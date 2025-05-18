Tailteann Cup round-up: Kildare and Sligo continue winning form in Group One

Kildare made it back-to-back wins in Group One of the Tailteann Cup with a 3-19 to 1-11 victory over Tipperary in Clonmel.

Daniel Flynn and Alex Beirne were to the fore for Brian Flanagan’s charges with Flynn registering 2-4 and Beirne hitting 1-5.

Only three points divided the sides at the break, but Kildare pulled away as the second half progressed.

In the same group, Sligo came from seven points down to see off Leitrim at Páirc Seán MacDiarmada.

A Barry McNulty goal had Leitrim leading 1-12 to 0-8 in the second half, but Sligo rallied and goals from Darragh Cummins and Jack Lavin saw the Yeatsmen nab the win.

Offaly made it two wins from two in Group Two, the Faithful having five points to spare over Waterford in Walsh Park.

Despite a Dylan Guiry goal for the Déise, it was Offaly who held a three-point lead at half time, 0-8 to 1-2.

The key score of the second half arrived from Cathal Flynn, who crashed the ball to the net as Offaly eventually finished up five-point winners, 1-18 to 1-13.

Also in Group Two, Wicklow secured their opening win of the campaign with a five-point victory over Laois in Aughrim.

Laois played with the advantage of the breeze in the first half and went in at the interval with a two-point lead, 0-10 to 0-8.

However, the home side had the better of the exchanges after the break and with Dean Healy, Mark Jackman and Eoin Darcy among the scorers they ran out 0-21 to 0-16 victors.

In Group Three, Limerick continued their winning ways with an eight-point win over Antrim at Corrigan Park.

The Shannonsiders led 0-8 to 0-5 at half time before extending their advantage when Iain Corbett converted a penalty. Patrick McBride bagged a late goal for Antim but it proved just a consolation score as Limerick claimed a 1-18 to 1-10 win.

Westmeath also recorded a second win as they proved too strong for London in their Group Three meeting in Ruislip.

London had started the brighter and a Ciaran Diver goal had given them an early advantage, but by the interval Westmeath led by two, with Luke Loughlin among the scorers.

Loughlin and Sam McCartan kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Lake County in the second half as they recorded a 0-26 to 1-10 win.

Carlow and Wexford remain unbeaten in Group Four following their draw in Cullen Park on Sunday.

Wexford appeared to be on their way to the win as they led by four points in added time.

However, a point from John Phiri narrowed the gap to three before a foul on Ross Dunphy saw the home side awarded a penalty, which was dispatched by Conor Doyle to leave it 2-16 to 1-19 at the finish.

In the same group, Fermanagh bounced back from their defeat to Carlow with an emphatic 2-19 to 0-7 win over Longford at Pearse Park.

The Ernemen dominated matters from the outset to lead by five at half time, 0-9 to 0-4.

And they continued to dictate the play on the resumption as goals from Conor Love and Aogan Kelm saw them cruise to victory.

Tailteann Cup Round One results

Group One: Tipperary 1-11 Kildare 3-19; Leitrim 1-18 Sligo 2-19

Group Two: Waterford 1-13 Offaly 1-18; Wicklow 0-21 Laois 0-16

Group Three: Antrim 1-10 Limerick 1-18; London 1-3 Westmeath 0-8

Group Four: Carlow 2-16 Wexford 1-19; Longford 0-7 Fermanagh 2-19