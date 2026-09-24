It’s crunch time Down Under for Conor McKenna as Brisbane Lions go in search of Grand Final hat-trick

Zac Bailey (left) and Conor McKenna of the Lions celebrate during the 2026 AFL second semi-final between the Brisbane Lions and the Adelaide Crows at the Gabba earlier in September. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane Lions will face Fremantle Dockers in the AFL Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, with Tyrone’s Conor McKenna set to feature for the reigning champions as the Lions chase a third successive Premiership. Fremantle have never won the AFL title.

The game starts at 5.30am Irish time (2.30pm in Melbourne) and headlining the prematch entertainment will be Kylie Minogue. So here’s the lowdown from an Irish perspective, especially for you!

How long is Conor McKenna playing Aussie Rules?

McKenna joined Essendon on a rookie contract in 2014 and made 79 AFL appearances for the Bombers before returning to Ireland during Covid in late 2020.

The Eglish man immediately accepted an invite to train with the Tyrone senior football panel and in 2021 he helped the Red Hands capture their fourth All-Ireland senior title. He continued to play for Tyrone in 2022 but towards the end of that year it emerged he would be returning to Australia where McKenna was to reignite his Aussie Rules career with Brisbane Lions.

The 30-year-old has since made 69 AFL appearances for the Lions – featuring in every season between 2023-26. He played in Brisbane’s 2024 Grand Final win.

Tadhg Kennelly was part of Kerry’s Sam Maguire-winning side in 2009. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

So he has already won an AFL Premiership and an All-Ireland SFC?

Yes, but he wasn’t the first person to achieve that feat. Tadhg Kennelly won a Premiership with the Sydney Swans in 2005 but then returned to Ireland, where he was part of Kerry’s Sam Maguire-winning side in 2009. McKenna collected his medals in reverse order – winning an All-Ireland first before tasting AFL success.

How many Irish players have won an AFL Premiership?

Kennelly was the first Irish player to do so, with the Kerry man helping the Sydney Swans to victory over West Coast Eagles in the 2005 Grand Final. Zach Tuohy from Laois and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor joined Kennelly on that list in 2022 when they lined out for Geelong as they beat the Swans in the Grand Final. O’Connor was granted permission to play for Dingle in the All-Ireland club championship earlier this year as they went all the way to claim the biggest prize in GAA club football in January.

McKenna inscribed his name among the Irish AFL winners by helping Brisbane Lions win the 2024 Grand Final. Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce made six appearances for Brisbane that season but didn’t feature in the Grand Final. Dublin’s James Madden was contracted to the Lions at that time, but didn’t play any AFL games in that campaign. After six seasons in Brisbane, Madden returned to Ireland in late 2024. McKenna and Joyce were both on the books with Brisbane last season, but neither featured in their 2025 Grand Final triumph.

Why did McKenna not play more often last year?

He had been struggling with a hamstring problem, and despite starting the first two games of the 2025 season, McKenna managed to play in just five AFL games over the course of the campaign.

How many games has McKenna played this season?

He has played 20 AFL games this year. McKenna didn’t feature in the opening six rounds but returned for their round seven win over Adelaide Crows in April and has been ever present in the side since then on their journey to this weekend’s Grand Final.

He LOVES the ball on the ground 🇮🇪



Conor McKenna has taken out the 2026 @Coles AFL Goal of the Year. pic.twitter.com/R3dzU4IJUJ — AFL (@AFL) September 21, 2026

How has the campaign gone for him?

McKenna has been a key player for Brisbane and the Tyrone man will be a prominent figure for them in the Grand Final. His contribution to the season was highlighted only last weekend when he won the AFL Goal of the Year for his audacious ground shot from the narrowest of angles against Collingwood in round 24. As well as picking up the Phil Manassa medal for that goal, McKenna also received the prize of a cool Aus $50,000 (€31,000).

Has Darragh Joyce featured for Brisbane this season?

Joyce has made three AFL appearances for the Lions, with his last outing in round 13. The Kilkenny man has been predominantly playing with Brisbane’s Victoria Football League side, where he featured 15 times and was selected on the VFL Team of the Year.

How many Irish players made AFL appearances during the 2026 season?

Mayo’s Oisín Mullin has made 25 appearances for Geelong. Photograph: Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

There were 14 Irish players on the books of AFL clubs this season, with eight of those seeing AFL game-time.

Mayo’s Oisín Mullin made 25 appearances for Geelong and O’Connor played 22 times for the same club. Derry’s Callum Brown featured on 18 occasions for Greater Western Sydney Giants, while Cork’s Mark Keane returned after a five-month recovery from a broken leg to make 11 appearances for Adelaide Crows – including in the semi-final loss to Brisbane two weeks ago. Another Cork man, Liam O’Connell, played 13 times for St Kilda this season.

Meath’s Conor Nash played 10 games for Hawthorn before a neck injury ended his season prematurely. Joyce has made three AFL appearances for the Lions this year, McKenna 20.

The other Irish players contracted to AFL clubs this season were Kerry trio Rob Monahan (Geelong), Cillian Burke (Geelong) and Ben Murphy (Brisbane), Offaly’s Cillian Bourke (Essendon), Meath’s Eamonn Armstrong (St Kilda) and Longford’s Matt Duffy (Carlton). Duffy confirmed in August that he was returning to Ireland after three years Down Under and has since helped his home club of Dromard progress to the semi-finals of the Longford SFC this Sunday.

Are there any new Irish players signed up for AFL clubs in 2027?

If you have made it this far down the piece, chances are you’ve heard a thing or two about Kobe McDonald over the last few months. The Mayo teenager has signed for St Kilda. He was allowed return to Ireland to play for Crossmolina in the Mayo SFC but McDonald will be back in Australia for preseason training in early November.

Ireland under-20 rugby player Noah Byrne has turned down the offer of a contract with Leinster to sign for Brisbane Lions – the former Dublin minor footballer opting for AFL over rugby. The ongoing recruitment of Irish players by AFL clubs is a contentious issue at the moment and GAA president Jarlath Burns has said it will be a matter of discussion when both associations meet later this month.