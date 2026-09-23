Sacking of Paddy Power worker with sick child for ‘theft of company time’ upheld at WRC

A Paddy Power worker, who said she had to look after a sick child at home during a week when she repeatedly arrived late and left early while colleagues logged her onto the system, has lost a challenge to her dismissal. Photograph: Getty Images

A Paddy Power worker, who said she had to look after a sick child at home during a week when she repeatedly arrived late and left early while colleagues logged her on to the system, has lost a challenge to her dismissal.

“There is zero tolerance for the theft of company time,” a human resources (HR) manager for the betting shop chain who decided to sack her told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) earlier this year.

In all, the company said the worker had been paid for 11 hours’ more work than her time sheets recorded.

The manager, Marc Connors, was giving evidence on a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 by the worker, Maureen Brennan, who lost her job at a Paddy Power shop in February 2025.

The complaint was rejected by the WRC in a decision published on Wednesday.

On four documented occasions between December 13th and 21st, 2024, Brennan was off-site and was either clocked in early or clocked out late by a colleague, the company’s representative, Katie Nugent of the HR Suite, told the employment tribunal.

The company conducted a review of CCTV footage against records from Paddy Power’s timekeeping system, Arkle, Nugent submitted.

The investigation established that one of Brennan’s colleagues logged in for her on December 13th, 2024, when she arrived at 11.36am for a shift scheduled to start at 9.30am, it was submitted.

The following day, Brennan logged a colleague in to the system, then left at 1.58pm despite being rostered until 5pm and not clocked out until 5.05pm, it was further submitted.

Brennan arrived nearly an hour and a half after she was logged in on December 16th, 2024 and left a little over an hour early, it was submitted.

On December 21st, 2024, Brennan arrived in at 12.35pm for a 9am shift, then left on time at 5.30pm, but was not logged out until 18 minutes later by her colleague.

On each occasion, it was submitted, login details were shared between staff and attendance records were “manipulated”, Nugent submitted.

Brennan did not deny the allegations when she was brought through a disciplinary process in January and February 2025, Nugent added.

Connors, a HR manager assigned as disciplinary officer, said Brennan told him at a hearing in February that the time was owed to her for “previously missed breaks”.

He said there was no record of any missed breaks on the part of Brennan, however.

He told the WRC that dismissal was the company’s usual sanction for such conduct.

“There is no tolerance for the theft of company time,” he said.

Brennan, who represented herself at hearing, said the dismissal was “grossly disproportionate”.

She said she had “worked hard, regularly covered additional shifts [and] worked up to 50 hours per week” for Paddy Power, with a clean disciplinary record across eight years of service.

She told the WRC she was “deeply upset” about the investigation and disciplinary process.

Brennan said the issues arose because she had “incorrectly combined breaks or adjusted start and finish times” over the four days.

She cited “significant pressures at home, including caring for a sick child” and her own ill health.

They were “isolated” incidents and “out of character” for her, she said.

Adjudicator Orla Jones found the dismissal of Brennan “both substantively and procedurally fair” and dismissed the statutory complaint.