HRI’s new Tipperary all-weather track to stage first race meeting in October 2027

The new all-weather track in Tipperary will host its inaugural meeting on October 23rd, 2027. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has pencilled in nine fixtures for its own new all-weather track at Tipperary during the last months of next year.

The new circuit, Ireland’s second all-weather facility, is due to open on October 23rd of next year. HRI received Government approval last year to borrow €34 million to finish its construction.

Irish racing’s ruling body revealed its 2027 fixture list on Thursday with 396 dates in all, six more than is scheduled for this year.

The Ryder Cup at Adare Manor next September means the Listowel Harvest Festival will start a day later than normal on Monday and run until the following Sunday.

Less sporty competition comes from Oasis who are due to play Slane Castle on September 4th-5th next year. It means an intended programme at nearby Navan has been placed before the concerts take place. A two-day fixture at Kilbeggan has also been reshuffled to work around the Gallagher brothers.

It’s the opening of Tipperary that is the most notable feature of the 2027 fixture list, with particular focus on any potential impact on Dundalk, the country’s only current all-weather racecourse.

The Co Louth circuit is due to race six times next month and the same number is pencilled in for October of 2027. However, it is due to host two less meetings in November next year than in 2026, and one less in December.

There has also been industry speculation about whether the horse population exists in Ireland to maintain field sizes at two all-weather tracks.

HRI’s chief executive Suzanne Eade has described Tipperary as “a key strategic objective” for the ruling body.

On Thursday, HRI’s Director of Racing, Jonathan Mullins, said: “The redevelopment of Tipperary racecourse to include a new all-weather track, and its opening fixture on October 23 next year, will mark a significant moment for Irish racing.

“With nine fixtures in total at Tipperary next year, it signals a strategic investment in all-weather racing from Horse Racing Ireland, and the creation of increased opportunity for racing’s stakeholders.”

The 2027 Dublin Racing Festival will again be staged over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend on January 30th-31st. There will again be Good Friday racing at the Curragh on March 26th.