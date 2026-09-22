All-Ireland champions Mayo top list for All-Star football nominations

Mayo's celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup after beating Kerry in the All-Ireland final in July. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Eleven Mayo players have been included among the 45 PwC All-Star football nominees.

The All-Ireland champions also have two players shortlisted for both the Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year accolades.

The Footballer of the Year nominees are Ryan O’Donoghue, Jack Carney (both Mayo) and Kerry’s David Clifford, while the trio of Young Footballer of the Year contenders are Darragh Berine, Kobe McDonald (both Mayo) and Louth’s Dara McDonnell.

Players from 12 counties have been included in the list of nominees. Mayo lead the way, followed by beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry (seven nominees), Dublin (five), Leinster champions Westmeath (four), Ulster winners Armagh, Ulster runners-up Monaghan, and Louth (three each).

Connacht champions Roscommon received two nominations, as have Cork, Tyrone and Galway, while Michael Langan is Donegal’s only inclusion.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan is one of three Monaghan nominees. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

There were no surprises among the goalkeepers nominated with Mayo’s Jack Livingstone, Kerry’s Shane Murphy and Monaghan’s Rory Beggan getting the nod.

Five Mayo defenders received nominations – Sam Callinan, Donnacha McHugh, David McBrien, Enda Hession and captain Jack Coyne. Just two Kerry players, Jason Foley and Mike Breen, were among the 18 backs shortlisted, with Dylan Casey and Graham O’Sullivan particularly unlucky to miss out for the Munster champions.

Westmeath have two players included in the nominees at the back. Matthew Whittaker’s impressive season for the Lake County has been rewarded with his inclusion, while captain Ronan Wallace is also listed.

Jarly Óg Burns is also included among the defenders but the versatile Armagh man could have been considered for a midfield berth, given his role for the Orchard County this season.

Louth’s Dara McDonnell, another case of the modern middle-third player, has been nominated in defence.

Mayo's Jack Carney has been nominated in midfield. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

At midfield, Mayo’s Jack Carney is joined by Kerry’s Mark O’Shea, Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick and Galway’s John Maher. Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny, who would also have been an option in the forwards, has been nominated at midfield too, as has Langan. There is no place for Kerry’s Seán O’Brien, Dublin’s Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne or Galway’s Cein D’Arcy.

Up front, O’Donoghue, McDonald, Beirne and Jordan Flynn are Mayo’s four forward nominees to Kerry’s three; David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Dylan Geaney.

Roscommon have two forwards listed, Darragh Heneghan and Diarmuid Murtagh, while Oisín Conaty is Armagh’s sole attacker among the 18, meaning Conor Turbitt misses out. Sam Mulroy is another noticeable absentee, with Ciarán Downey the only Louth forward nominated.

The 2026 PwC All Star banquet will take place at the RDS on Friday, October 30th.

2026 All-Star football award nominations

Goalkeepers: Jack Livingstone (Mayo); Shane Murphy (Kerry); Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Defenders: Jack Coyne (Mayo); Sam Callinan (Mayo); Enda Hession (Mayo); David McBrien (Mayo); Donnacha McHugh (Mayo); Jason Foley (Kerry); Mike Breen (Kerry); Ronan Wallace (Westmeath); Matthew Whittaker (Westmeath); Niall Devlin (Tyrone); Dara McDonnell (Louth); Craig Lennon (Louth); Jarly Og Burns (Armagh); Tiernan Kelly (Armagh); Tommy Walsh (Cork); Charlie McMorrow (Dublin); Davy Byrne (Dublin); Dylan Byrne (Monaghan)

Midfielders: Jack Carney (Mayo); Mark O’Shea (Kerry); Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone); Michael Langan (Donegal); John Maher (Galway); Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Forwards: Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo); Kobe McDonald (Mayo); Darragh Beirne (Mayo); Jordan Flynn (Mayo); David Clifford (Kerry); Paudie Clifford (Kerry); Dylan Geaney (Kerry); Sam McCartan (Westmeath); Brandon Kelly (Westmeath); Oisín Conaty (Armagh); Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon); Darragh Heneghan (Roscommon); Niall Scully (Dublin); Con O’Callaghan (Dublin); Rob Finnerty (Galway); Ciarán Downey (Louth); Stephen O’Hanlon (Monaghan); Steven Sherlock (Cork)

Footballer of the Year nominees: Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo); Jack Carney (Mayo); David Clifford (Kerry)

Young Footballer of the Year nominees: Darragh Beirne (Mayo); Kobe McDonald (Mayo); Dara McDonnell (Louth)