All-Star hurling nominations: Full list of 45 players with 13 Limerick nominees

Gearóid Hegarty is one of 13 Limerick players nominated for this season's All-Star awards, and is also one of three nominees for Hurler of the Year. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

All-Ireland champions Limerick have 13 players included in this year’s list of PwC All-Star hurling nominations.

There are also two Treaty players shortlisted for Hurler of the Year, Gearóid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes, with Cork’s Brian Hayes completing the contenders for the coveted individual accolade.

The three Young Hurler of the Year nominees are Cork’s William Buckley and Galway duo Jason Rabbitte and Cillian Trayers.

Eight counties are represented in the list of 45 All-Star nominees with Limerick leading the way, followed by Galway (11), Cork (seven), Clare (six), Dublin (three), Offaly, Waterford (both two) and Kilkenny (one).

Only three of last year’s All-Star team are nominated again this season, Cork duo Seán O’Donoghue and Brian Hayes, and Galway’s Cathal Mannion.

Tipperary’s unsuccessful defence of Liam MacCarthy is summed up by Liam Cahill’s side having no player nominated, the Premier County having had 13 nominees in 2025.

Aaron Gillane is the standout absentee among Limerick’s nominees. the Patrickswell forward produced a Man of the Match display in Limerick’s league final win over Cork in April before he was sidelined with a calf injury for the opening two rounds of the Munster Championship.

Gillane is one of just two starting Limerick players from their All-Ireland final win over Galway to miss out on a nomination, along with defender Mike Casey.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane has missed out on a nomination. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Limerick’s haul of 13 nominations is consistent with their tally from previous All-Ireland winning seasons. In their breakthrough 2018 season, John Kiely’s side picked up 15 nominations, followed by 14 nominations in 2020, 15 in 2021, 12 in 2022 and 14 in 2023.

Three-time All-Star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is once again nominated, this time coming up against Waterford’s Billy Nolan and Clare’s Éibhear Quilligan.

Galway goalkeeper Darach Fahy misses out despite a fine season, which included a wonderful diving save against Gearóid Hegarty in the opening exchanges of the All-Ireland final.

There are five Limerick men named among the 18 defenders nominees – Byrnes, Seán Finn, William O’Donoghue, Barry Nash and Kyle Hayes.

O’Donoghue has previously won two All Stars at midfield but his move to centre back this season, in place of the retired Declan Hannon, has seen the Na Piarsaigh man demonstrate another side of his game.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway also have five defenders nominated – Trayers, Darren Morrissey, Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke and Ronan Glennon.

Cork have four defenders shortlisted, with O’Donoghue, Niall O’Leary, Mark Coleman and Rob Downey all picking up nominations, while Clare are represented at the back by Diarmuid Ryan and Niall O’Farrell. The defensive nominations are rounded out by Dublin’s Paddy Smyth and Offaly’s Ben Conneely.

Kilkenny’s sole nominee is in midfield, where Cian Kenny gets the nod. He is joined by Limerick duo Cian Lynch and Adam English, while Galway’s Cathal Mannion, Clare’s Tony Kelly and Dublin’s Brian Hayes complete the sextet, with no place for either Tommy O’Connell or Tim O’Mahony from Cork.

Limerick's Cian Lynch and Adam English, pictured in action against Cork's Alan Connolly during this year's league final, have both been nominated in midfield. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tipperary’s Jake Morris is unlucky to miss out on a spot among the 18 forwards, which is dominated by Limerick and Galway, both with five nominations up front.

Waterford’s Stephen Bennett has been included for his outstanding displays in the early stages of the Munster Championship, as is Offaly’s Eoghan Cahill after he helped the Faithful to an All-Ireland quarter-final, where they were heavily defeated by Cork.

Clare forwards Peter Duggan and Seán Rynne take the Banner’s total nominations to six, while Donal Burke is Dublin’s lone representative in attack.

The 2026 PwC All Star banquet will take place at the RDS on Friday, October 30th.

2026 All-star hurling award nominations

Goalkeepers: Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Billy Nolan (Waterford); Éibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders: Seán Finn (Limerick); William O’Donoghue (Limerick); Barry Nash (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick); Kyle Hayes (Limerick); Darren Morrissey (Galway); Pádraic Mannion (Galway); Daithí Burke (Galway); Cillian Trayers (Galway); Ronan Glennon (Galway); Seán O’Donoghue (Cork); Niall O’Leary (Cork); Mark Coleman (Cork); Rob Downey (Cork); Niall O’Farrell (Clare); Diarmuid Ryan (Clare); Ben Conneely (Offaly); Paddy Smyth (Dublin)

Midfielders: Cian Lynch (Limerick); Adam English (Limerick); Cathal Mannion (Galway); Tony Kelly (Clare); Brian Hayes (Dublin); Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)

Forwards: Cathal O’Neill (Limerick); Aidan O’Connor (Limerick); Peter Casey (Limerick); Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick); Shane O’Brien (Limerick); Jason Rabbitte (Galway); Tom Monaghan (Galway); Darragh Neary (Galway); Conor Whelan (Galway); Aaron Niland (Galway); Shane Barrett (Cork); William Buckley (Cork); Brian Hayes (Cork); Peter Duggan (Clare); Seán Rynne (Clare); Donal Burke (Dublin); Eoghan Cahill (Offaly); Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

Hurler of the Year nominees: Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick); Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick); Brian Hayes (Cork)

Young Hurler of the Year nominees: Jason Rabbitte (Galway); Cillian Trayers (Galway); William Buckley (Cork)