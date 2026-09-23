Mayo GAA mourns death of chairman Séamus Tuohy

Mayo GAA is in mourning following the death of chairman Séamus Tuohy on Tuesday.

Tuohy was elected Mayo chair in December 2021 and during his spell the Breaffy man had overseen the appointment of Mayo’s first full-time chief executive and was also at the helm for the county’s historic Sam Maguire victory in July of this year.

Tuohy had battled illness during his term as chairman but he was in Croke Park during the summer as Mayo beat Kerry to win the All-Ireland senior football title for the first time since 1951.

He carried out several roles during decades of service with Mayo GAA, including acting as vice-chairman of the county board and also chair of Bord na nÓg.

Mayo County Council have postponed a civic reception that had been planned for Friday evening.

A statement from Mayo County Council read: “On behalf of the Cathaoirleach, the Elected Members, Chief Executive, Kevin Kelly, and the staff of Mayo County Council, I wish to extend our sincere sympathies to the Tuohy family and to his colleagues and friends throughout Mayo GAA at this difficult time.”

Tuohy is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Shona, son Evan, brother Tommie, sisters Mary, Claire, Helen and Brid, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Amy, his grandchildren Ave, Aedamar and Isla and a wide circle of family and friends.

He will repose in the Dr Michael Loftus Room, MacHale Park on Friday from 4pm with removal at 7.30pm to his residence. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St Aloysius Church, Breaffy, followed by burial afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.