Inquiry granted into legality of detaining teen charged with wrong-way driving in stolen car

A teenager who was remanded in custody on charges of driving a stolen car dangerously the wrong way on the M50 and other roads while on bail, was on Thursday granted an inquiry by the High Court into the legality of his new incarceration.

Barrister Eoghan Cole told Judge Michael Quinn the 16-year-old had his bail revoked on Monday on existing criminal charges after failing, in the absence of legal representation, to win new bail on the new charges.

Cole said that while the Children’s Court judge had allowed the boy read Garda documents seeking to revoke his existing bail and return him to Oberstown Children Detention Campus, he had no solicitor due to their ongoing industrial action against legal-aid reforms.

When counsel, who appeared with barrister Karl Monahan and Robert Murphy of Aonghus McCarthy Solicitors, stated that a child could not lawfully participate in a legal case before the criminal courts, the judge said that, in itself, would justify him opening a habeas corpus inquiry under Article 40 of the Constitution.

The judge directed that the appropriate Government agencies be informed of the inquiry opening in the High Court on Friday morning.

The judge told Cole he was unaware how far the inquiry could proceed on Friday, citing a need for the transcript of the hearing that had taken place in the Children’s Court. He directed that the recording of last Monday’s hearing be made available to the parties.

Murphy told the court in written evidence that the child, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was currently incarcerated in Oberstown.

He said in circumstances where the applicant is a child, it was not possible for them to participate meaningfully in a hearing before the criminal courts in the absence of legal representation.

He said it would be submitted by Cole in any habeas corpus inquiry that what took place in the Children’s Court on Monday amounted to a complete denial of justice resulting in the child being currently unlawfully in custody.

Murphy stated that in the early hours of September 18th, the teenager was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to the road traffic acts and related matters. These included offences of dangerous driving, involving driving the wrong way on a motorway, and other serious matters.

The teenager had been detained in Garda custody, during which he was brought to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident that led to his arrest.

He said bail had been revoked in relation to previous charges comprising alleged robbery, the alleged misuse of drugs, claimed deception and allegedly having allowed himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.