Shane Curran steps down as Carlow football manager before championship

Shane Curran has stepped down as Carlow senior football manager, less than two weeks before their Leinster SFC opener against Meath.

The former Roscommon goalkeeper was appointed Carlow manager in August but Curran has quit the position after just seven months at the helm.

Carlow finished fourth in Division Four of the National Football League, winning three games, losing three and playing out one draw.

There were some player defections from the panel during the league while it was reported James Clarke left the management team too.

READ MORE

Curran’s seventh and last match in charge was last Sunday’s 1-18 to 1-17 victory over London.

“Shane Curran has informed Carlow GAA that he and his backroom team are stepping away from the management of the Carlow senior football team with immediate effect,” stated the Carlow County Board.

“This decision was based on player-related issues which he believed were beyond the scope of the management team.

“Carlow GAA are in the process of looking for an interim senior football manager for the championship season.”

Carlow will face Meath in the first round of the Leinster SFC Páirc Tailteann on April 6th.