Armagh untroubled by Dublin as new rules continue to show teething problems

NFL, Division 1: Armagh 1-20 Dublin 1-12

Gaelic football on acid, or some sort of powerful intoxicant at least.

That’s what this chaotic Division 1 encounter felt like as All-Ireland champions Armagh experienced ecstasy, agony and just about every emotion in between in the course of their dramatic win over Dublin.

The first half was entirely orange, then the Athletic Grounds was hit by a blue wave and finally, when it truly counted, Kieran McGeeney’s crew came good with four of the game’s last five points to seal their second win of the campaign.

Where to start though with any sort of explanation of how this game was won and lost. You could argue that Armagh were out of sight when they led by 1-12 to 0-3 at half-time. In fact, they pushed it out to a 15-point game early in the second half.

But then a Con O’Callaghan inspired Dublin rally that yielded 1-8 without response between the 42nd and 55th minutes turned this from a procession into a contest again.

Had Cormac Costello’s 58th-minute point not been overruled as a wide there would have been just four points in it.

But it was chalked off and Armagh took full advantage, going down the other end and sniping a point from Darragh McMullan to leave six in it.

Suddenly, all the wind had been knocked from Dublin’s sails and Armagh belatedly put the result beyond doubt with late points from Tomas McCormack and top-scorer Conor Turbitt.

Or you could argue that this was less about Armagh winning and Dublin losing and more about the new rules taking centre stage.

Armagh's Andrew Murnin tackles Dublin's Tom Lahiff. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

On three occasions, Niall Cullen penalised the goalkeepers for not taking their kick-outs quick enough, Dublin twice and Armagh once, resulting in tap over points. And the fact too that all kick-outs are essentially going long now hurt Dublin in particular. Armagh dominated Dublin’s kick-out in the first half, giving them a vital midfield platform and allowing them to run up a big lead.

Barry McCambridge cracked a stunning goal and they had four more chances too.

Two-pointers were a significant feature also. O’Callaghan drilled two of them after the break as Dublin rallied. O’Callaghan also played in sub Lorcan O’Dell for the 43rd minute goal that really ignited the visitors.

Luke Breathnach, Kevin Lahiff and the returning Costello added points, but when Costello’s second score was subsequently chalked off, it sapped Dublin’s momentum.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell said the performance wasn’t good enough, though he cited fatigue as an issue generally.

“It just simply wasn’t good enough and I think there was a lack of hunger and lack of appetite there,” said Farrell of their first-half performance. “At this level, that’s going to be penalised and very much so.”

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney complained afterwards about the new directions around how quickly kick-outs must be taken.

“It’s shocking,” he said. “There was not one of those kick-outs that he blew tonight that was over 15 seconds.

“People are just getting carried away with themselves. And now we’re told that when you pass the ball back into the square, it can only be one pass. So you’re only allowed one pass. Next we’ll be told you’re only allowed to do it when the sun is shining into the east.”

ARMAGH: E Rafferty (0-0-1; 45); T McCormack (0-0-1), B McCambridge (1-0-0), P Burns; C Mackin, G McCabe (0-0-3), R McQuillan (0-0-2); J Duffy, O O’Neill (0-1-0); P McGrane, R Grugan (0-0-3; 1f), D McMullan (0-0-1); C Turbitt (0-0-6; 4f), A Murnin (0-0-1), O Conaty.

Subs: G Murphy for Burns (h-t), S Campbell for O’Neill (48 mins), J Óg Burns for Duffy (53), J Hall for McQuillan (61), S McPartlan for Conaty (67).

DUBLIN: E Comerford; D Byrne, T Clancy, C Tyrrell; G McEneaney, S MacMahon, C MacMahon; B Howard (0-0-1), T Lahiff; N Scully, C O’Callaghan (0-2-2; 1tpf, 1tp, 1f), C Kilkenny (0-0-1); N O’Callaghan, E O’Donnell, L Breathnach (0-0-2).

Subs: B O’Leary for N O’Callghan (16 mins), L O’Dell (1-0-0) for O’Donnell (28), A Gavin for McEneaney (39), K Lahiff (0-0-1) for Clancy (blood, 50-51), C Costello (0-0-1) for Breathnach (53), K Lahiff for Scully (62).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).