Gaelic Games

Tailteann Cup: Down to play Longford as tournament hits full knock-out stage

Fermanagh drawn to play New York in the preliminary quarter-final stage

Down’s Pat Havern. Down will play Longford in round three of the Tailteann Cup after losing to Offaly. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho
Down’s Pat Havern. Down will play Longford in round three of the Tailteann Cup after losing to Offaly. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho
David Gorman
Mon May 25 2026 - 13:381 MIN READ

The 2024 champions Down will go away to Longford to keep their Tailteann Cup hopes alive as the draw was made for the third round of the competition on Monday.

Round three of the competition features teams that lost in rounds 2A or 2B, with teams that won rounds 2A through to the quarter-finals.

Division Three winners Down, who beat Donegal in the Ulster championship, were defeated by Offaly in Round 2A, so now must beat Longford to stay in the competition.

It is also win or go home for Leitrim who host Wexford, Wicklow who will be at home to Tipperary, and London who face Sligo at home.

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The matches will take place on the weekend of June 6th and 7th.

A draw was also made for the preliminary quarter-final, a stage where New York enter the competition and they will play Fermanagh in Brewster Park on the same weekend.

Antrim, Laois and Offaly are already through to the quarter-finals. The winner of the competition guarantees their place in the All-Ireland series for next year.

Round Three

Leitrim v Wexford

Wicklow v Tipperary

Longford v Down

London v Sligo

Preliminary quarter-final

Fermanagh v New York

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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