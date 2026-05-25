Kildare’s minor triumph, grandmother’s post-match gift and Offaly’s revival

Possibly the GAA photograph of the year was captured by Kildare snapper Donal Harrison after the Leinster Minor Championship final on Friday evening.

The image shows Kildare player Logan Tennyson being congratulated by his grandmother, Kathleen Clancy, who is slipping what looks like a €50 note into his hand.

Harrison’s caption summed it up: “When you score a huge goal, win a Leinster and Nan slips you a sly 50 on the pitch.”

The Schemozzle did some digging. It turns out that it was a double celebration for young Logan – who scored a brilliant late equalising goal and a point to force extra time against Meath and later nailed his penalty in the shoot-out – as he also celebrated his 17th birthday on the day. His proud granny is a native of Laois; the final was played in Portlaoise.

The Lilywhites’ task now is to improve on Leinster’s staggeringly-poor record in the grade in the last 22 years, during which the province has only been represented in the All-Ireland minor final three times, winning it twice.

Rewarded for his contribution🤝



Logan Tennyson is slipped a €50 note by his grandmother following Kildare’s Leinster Minor Football final win🤣👏



📸Dónal Harrison pic.twitter.com/e4d4MuWQjf — Score Beo (@Score_Beo) May 23, 2026

In the same period, six different Ulster counties – Down, Derry, Armagh, Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone – have played in the final.

[ Kildare overcome Meath on penalties in tense Leinster minor finalOpens in new window ]

Free-wheelin’ Dylan leading Faithful revival

Offaly endured a dreadful football league, relegated from Division 2 with the worst defensive record in the country.

A tame Leinster exit against Laois followed but they have recorded two impressive Tailteann Cup wins against Clare away and competition favourites Down.

Key to this has been a haul of 1-20 across the two games from the colourful Dylan Hyland.

Offaly’s Dylan Hyland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“Hyland has always been a bit different,” wrote Kevin Corrigan in an excellent piece on Offaly Live on Saturday evening.

“He plays football with an edge that a lot don’t, he has had his share of discipline problems, picked up a large volume of cards of every shade over the years – but he has worked very hard to sort this out, his value to the team is immense ...”

One to watch.

New York’s contested place in the hurling tiers

he New York team celebrate with the Lory Meagher Cup in 2025. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

New York’s inclusion in hurling’s fifth tier last season drew surprisingly little attention outside of the weaker counties.

The Exiles were parachuted in at the semi-final stage and were 1/100 to beat Monaghan, playing their sixth match. They subsequently won it out and this season entered the fourth-tier Nickey Rackard at the semi-final stage.

Lory Meagher Cup Player of the Year Liam O’Brien revealed last October that he had spoken to Tom Parsons and Jarlath Burns “about how unjust we all felt it was for New York to be playing in the Lory Meagher Cup”. “They both agreed,” said O’Brien, “that it was something that the GAA needed to learn from.”

On Sunday, New York had their first outing of the year, beating Mayo 4-18 to 1-18 to reach the Rackard final.

Meath-Cork game flips after half-time

Congrats to @OfficialCorkGAA honestly could not see it at H/T they showed unbelievable heart courageous to a man down to 14 men they scored 19 scores in 2nd half a disaster for @MeathGAA 9 points up in total control we just capitulated when you concede 30 scores it’s hard to win — Bernard Flynn (@bernardflynn15) May 23, 2026

It’s always easy to be wise after the fact, which is why we like indulging in it.

With Meath beating Cork by 1-16 to 0-11 at half-time, Royals legend Bernard Flynn took to X.

“Brilliant 20 minutes from @MeathGAA defensively much more assured some great scores much better team – @OfficialCorkGAA very flaky and doing what they do best butchering goal chances Meath up by 8 and a far far superior football team,” Flynn reckoned.

Cork went on to win the second half by 0-19 to 0-8. Flynn was magnanimous enough to post another tweet acknowledging he’d got it wrong.

Word of Mouth

“Are you trying to get me a ban, Tommy, is that what you’re saying?”

Jim McGuinness wasn’t happy when journalist Tommy Rooney of Off The Ball asked him if he was worried about getting suspended following the argy-bargy in Fitzgerald Stadium.

By the Numbers: 11

Years since Kilkenny last won the Liam MacCarthy Cup. It will now be 12 at a minimum, the longest drought they have endured since winning their first All-Ireland hurling title in 1904.

[ Potential ban for Donegal’s Jim McGuinness likely to depend on referee’s reportOpens in new window ]