Cavan come back from 12 points behind to beat Westmeath

NFL Division Two: Westmeath 0-21 Cavan 1-22

Cavan recovered from a 12-point deficit at half-time to edge out Westmeath (managed by former Cavan star Dermot McCabe) in a pulsating and incident-packed game played on a heavy pitch in Mullingar. Indeed, the match had been in doubt up to noon.

Westmeath had the aid of a strong wind in the first half, but it was Cavan who opened the scoring via James Smith after 80 seconds. The same player scored his side’s second point all of 16 minutes later, but between the two scores Westmeath went on a scoring spree, registering 0-12 in the process.

Eight of these came via four two-pointers – two of them from Danny McCartan frees (with Cavan paying for some indiscipline) and the other two from Luke Loughlin (a free and open play). This left the scoreboard at the end of the opening quarter reading: Westmeath 0-12 Cavan 0-2.

Team captain Ronan Wallace stretched the home team’s lead with another two-pointer from play in the 20th minute, and they were well in control when leading by 0-17 to 0-4 with 32 minutes on the clock.

However, an incident in the 33rd minute between Jack Geoghegan and James Smith saw the Westmeath man pick up a second yellow (and red) and his opponent a first yellow, while Jamie Gonoud picked up a black card for getting involved. This left Westmeath with 13 men for the remainder of the half. At the interval, the Lake County led by 0-17 to 0-5, but given the strength of the wind and the availability of two-point scores, it looked a deceptive scoreline.

On the change of ends, sandwiched between a point exchange between the respective number 10s, Gerard Smith and Danny McCartan, half-time sub Conor Madden spurned a glorious goal chance for the Breffni men. However, they gradually took control and dominated possession from kickouts taken from both ends of the pitch and the gap was down to three points (0-18 to 0-15) with 45 minutes on the clock, the lively Oisín Brady doing most of the damage for the winners.

A point apiece from Loughlin (a free) and Danny McCartan steadied home fans’ nerves, but the relief was temporary with the outstanding James Smith firing over a point before Gerard Smith made the most of a turnover by soloing almost half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball low to the net in the 58th minute. A black card soon followed for Cavan sub Killian Clarke, before a great two-pointer by Dara McVeety in the 62nd minute put Raymond Galligan’s troops ahead for the first time (1-18 to 0-20) since the third minute.

They always looked the likelier winners from that moment onwards, and Westmeath’s woes were compounded when they picked up their second red card of what was a pulsating contest when Gonoud got a yellow with five minutes remaining to go with his earlier black.

Cavan now have four points on the board, while Westmeath – despite being very competitive in all four matches to date – remain pointless and in grave danger of relegation to Division Three.

Westmeath: C McCormack; J Gonoud, C Drumm, J Geoghegan; R Wallace (0-1-0), C Dillon (0-0-1), M Whittaker (0-0-1); S McCartan, R Connellan; D McCartan (0-2-2, 2tpf), B Cooney (0-0-1), K O’Sullivan (0-0-2); L Dolan (0-0-1), L Loughlin (0-2-2, 1tpf, 2f), B Kelly (0-0-1). Subs: K Martin for Cooney (h-t), E Gaffney for Kelly (42), D Scahill for Dolan (53), R Forde for Martin (62), S Smith for Whittaker (67).

Cavan: G O’Rourke; N Carolan, B O’Connell, J McLoughlin; P Faulkner, C Brady, L Fortune; J Smith (0-0-3), E Crowe; G Smith (1-0-1), D McVeety (0-2-0), O Kiernan (0-0-1); R O’Neill, G McKiernan (0-0-5), O Brady (0-1-2, 1tpf, 1f). Subs: Cian Madden (0-0-2) for O’Neill (h-t), Conor Madden for Fortune (h-t), K Clarke for Crowe (45), D Lovett (0-1-0) for Kiernan (56), S McEvoy for O Brady (69).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).