Monaghan return to winning ways in entertaining clash with Cork

NFL Division Two: Monaghan 3-16 Cork 1-15

Monaghan returned to winning ways in Division Two of the Allianz NFL in an entertaining clash with Cork in Inniskeen on Saturday.

First-half goals by Jack McCarron, Stephen O’Hanlon and Ryan Wylie sent Monaghan on their way to their third win from four games as they once again passed the 20-point mark. Mark Cronin scored 1-8 to keep Cork in it, but Rory Beggan’s long-range frees into the wind in the second half proved crucial for Monaghan.

Cork were first on the scoreboard through Cathail O’Mahony, but while it took Monaghan seven minutes to open their account, their first score was a major, with Jack McCarron converting a penalty. The visitors replied through the in-form Chris Óg Jones, while both sides had shots at goal saved during the opening quarter, with Rory Beggan and Patrick Doyle denying Mark Cronin and Stephen O’Hanlon.

O’Hanlon wouldn’t have to wait too much longer, however, until he cut in to mark his first appearance of the season with Monaghan’s second goal. Seán Jones added a two-point score for the hosts, with David Garland, Ciarán McNulty and McCarron also on target, while Seán McDonnell, Paul Walsh and Cronin kept Cork in touch. Monaghan hit the net again when O’Hanlon turned provider for Ryan Wylie to coolly tuck away and send his side in at half-time leading by 3-5 to 0-5.

An exhibition of free-taking by Rory Beggan helped keep Monaghan clear in the second half, despite Cork gradually getting on top in the middle third. Cronin kicked some fine scores to keep the Rebels in the hunt and he buried the second penalty of the game on the hour mark to give their challenge further impetus. The visitors were slowly working their way back into the mix, but points from Conor McCarthy and McNulty gave Monaghan some breathing space, before Beggan took his personal tally to 0-7 deep into added time.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-3-1, 3 tpf, 1f); Ryan O’Toole, Killian Lavelle, Dylan Byrne; Ryan Wylie (1-0-0), Louis Kelly, Conor McCarthy (0-0-1); Mícheál McCarville, Gavin McPhillips; Stephen O’Hanlon (1-0-0), Mícheál Bannigan (capt), Ciarán McNulty (0-0-2); Jack McCarron (1-0-2, 1-0 pen, 0-2f), Seán Jones, David Garland (0-0-2).

Subs: Andrew Woods for Jones (52); Kieran Duffy for Wylie (55); Jason Irwin for O’Hanlon (58); Bobby McCaul for McCarron (61); Kevin Loughran for Kelly (69).

Cork: Patrick Doyle; Seán Brady, Neil Lordan, Daniel O’Mahony (capt); Mattie Taylor, Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Maguire; Seán Walsh, Colm O’Callaghan; Paul Walsh (0-0-1), Tommy Walsh, Seán McDonnell (0-0-1); Mark Cronin (1-2-4, 1-0 pen, 1 tpf, 4f), Cathail O’Mahony (0-0-2), Chris Óg Jones (0-0-2, 1f).

Subs: Briain Murphy for Lordan (inj, 27); Ruairí Deane for O’Driscoll (38); Ian Maguire for P Walsh (42); Eoghan McSweeney for O’Mahony (53); Conor Cahalane (0-1) for T Walsh (60); Luke Murphy for McDonnell (66).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).