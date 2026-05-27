Number of Catholics in PSNI has stalled and likely to fall further, MPs say

The number of Catholics in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has stalled at less than a third of the force and is likely to fall further, a House of Commons inquiry says.

Fifty-fifty recruitment of Protestants and Catholics was a key plank of the Patten Commission reforms after the Belfast Agreement that led to the creation of the PSNI.

In 2001, as the force changed from being the RUC, just 8.2 per cent of officers were Catholic, but that number had risen to just under 30 per cent when the “fifty-fifty” policy was abandoned in 2011.

The House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has carried out lengthy hearings into the PSNI as the police force prepares to mark its 25th anniversary in November.

However, MPs warned that the number of Catholics, along with those from ethnic minority and working-class backgrounds, “must not be allowed to fall further”.

The number of applications from Catholics to join has fallen from 38 per cent in 2011 to 32 per cent today, with the number of successful applications from Catholics also below average.

“In its most recent student officer campaign in January 2026, 26.7 per cent of applications were from those of a Catholic background, compared with 65.6 per cent from a Protestant background,” the report noted.

The threat posed by dissident republicans to Catholic PSNI officers is blamed for reducing the number of Catholic applicants, with a number of families having to be taken to new homes because of threats.

Too often, the report noted, officers and their families were unable to share details of their job even with family and friends, while “wanting to be a police officer is still whispered about” in communities.

Recruitment, however, was not just a matter for the PSNI, the MPs said, given that support for policing and civil society leaders across Northern Ireland society “is lacking”.

Budget cutbacks for nearly a decade have left the PSNI “under immense strain”, the committee said, with cutbacks in health services and elsewhere having brought added pressure on policing.

The committee cast doubt on a leaked but unpublished HM Treasury report suggesting that police spending in Northern Ireland still ran at 166 per cent of the average of English forces.

No methodology for the Treasury report has been published, while “the confusion” surrounding the ownership of, and responsibility for, the document is “frustrating”, it complained.

Meanwhile, the report supports PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher’s repeated arguments that a lot of the force’s budget was being spent dealing with cases from the Troubles, not present-day ones.

“Too much of the PSNI’s already stretched budget is being diverted to resource legacy investigations and civil cases, which will only continue in the coming years,” it stated.

MPs said the costs of legacy to the PSNI were “exceptional” and should be treated as such by London, which should properly fund such investigations “as soon as possible”.

Legacy investigations are costing the PSNI £24 million (€28 million) a year, while the costs facing it from the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and the soon-to-begin inquiry into the 1989 killing of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane will run to £15 million and £20 million respectively.

However, the committee noted the warning from Boutcher in his evidence to their inquiry that dealing “with 1,000-plus Troubles cases is estimated to be £800 million over the next 10 years”.

London and Stormont fundamentally disagree on who should meet this bill, with London arguing it is up to the Northern Ireland Executive to decide how to spend the block grant it receives from the British government.

The committee strongly disagreed with London’s view, saying “the legacy of the Troubles is a UK-wide issue, and investigations should be funded accordingly, rather than constraining the day-to-day policing budget”.

Separately, dealing with movements by those seeking asylum, the committee said “irregular migration” into the UK from the Republic was not “as significant” as the numbers crossing the English Channel.

However, it highlighted the lack of statistics that would allow for proper decisions to be taken, urging the British government to publish the number of asylum applications that are first made in Northern Ireland.