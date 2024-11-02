Late goal does little to rattle Castletown-Geoghegan in claiming Westmeath hurling title

The game was abandoned midway through the first half last weekend due to poor weather conditions. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Westmeath SHC Final: Castletown-Geoghegan 1-27 (30) Lough Lene Gaels 2-17 (23)

Six days after the original game had been abandoned after a mere 13 minutes, Castletown-Geoghegan were crowned Westmeath senior hurling champions after a deserved win over Lough Lene Gaels in Mullingar.

Castletown-Geoghegan got off to a great start with David O’Reilly scoring a fine goal in the third minute. However, Lough Lene Gaels rallied well and were on level terms (1-2 to 0-5) at the end of the opening quarter, two of their points coming from superb sideline cuts by David Williams, while Eoin Daly also scored a brace from open play.

Two quick-fire points from Conor Murphy and a delightful score from O’Reilly put the 2022 champions three clear, but this was wiped out in the 19th minute when Aaron Kennedy found the net. A 21st-minute point from Tommy Doyle put the Gaels ahead for the first time (1-7 to 1-6), but Castletown finished the first half the stronger and three points from Niall O’Brien had them ahead by 1-11 to 1-9 at the interval.

O’Brien pointed just five seconds after play resumed, but the gap was still just two points (1-14 to 1-12) after 39 minutes. However, Castletown-Geoghegan looked the better side for most of the time remaining.

It could have been worse for Lough Lene Gaels had Westmeath goalkeeper Noel Conaty not pulled off a few great saves – against Liam Varley in the 43rd minute, and a double-save on Peter Clarke and O’Brien six minutes later.

Castletown-Geoegan led by seven points (1-21 to 1-14) with 51 minutes elapsed, but Lough Lene Gaels refused to throw in the towel and points from Doyle and Shane Williams kept them in touch. Doyle was then denied a goal by Ciaran O’Brien, and there was no way back for them despite sub Jason Malone finding the net on the hour mark.

CASTLETOWN-GEOGHEGAN: C O’Brien; N McKenna, A Glennon, D Maloney; J Bermingham, J Murphy, M Gavigan; P Clarke (0-1), S Clavin; C Murphy (0-3), A Clarke (0-1), L Varley (0-3); D O’Reilly (1-5), N O’Brien (0-10; 0-5f, 0-1 65), J Gallagher (0-2).

Subs: P Murphy (0-2) for Varley (51 mins), D Fennell for Bermingham (55), M Heeney for C Murphy (60+2), C Lynch for Gallagher (60+4).

LOUGH LENE GAELS: N Conaty; D Daly, D Higgins, D Reilly; P Reilly, D Qamar, S Williams (0-2); B Doyle, M Daly; T Doyle (0-3), D Williams (0-7; 0-4f, 0-2lb), E Daly (0-3); M Kennedy (0-1), W Williams, A Kennedy (1-0).

Subs: D McNicholas (0-01) for W Williams (half-time), J Malone (1-0) for B Doyle, J Egan for D Reilly, J Williams for E Daly (all 47 mins).

Referee: B Kelly (St Oliver Plunkett’s).