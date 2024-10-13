Loughmore find the right touch to win Tipperary final against battling Toomevara

Tipperary SHC final: Loughmore-Castleiney 2-19 Toomevara 1-17

Winter came to FBD Semple Stadium, bringing with it the hardship of a county hurling final, which arm-wrestled its way until the end before Loughmore-Castleiney emerged with the Dan Breen Cup for the second time in four years.

A tit-for-tat contest was enlivened in the closing minutes by a three-goal rush, which looked in quick succession to have settled, re-opened and finally sealed the result.

As is almost a procedural requirement, John McGrath ended up with the Man of the Match award after a richly productive afternoon, yielding 1-13, 1-3 from play – his 60th-minute goal the final word in the day’s argument.

Toomevara bounced into the match, showing not the trepidation of their new generation appearing at this level for the first time but the assurance of a traditional powerhouse. They started quicker and sharper and led consistently during the first half.

Loughmore actually looked more discomfited by the occasion and even a practised performer like Brian McGrath, having broken from defence to fire over an equaliser at 0-2 each, slipped up and was made to pay by Jack Delaney, who swept over the turned-over ball in the seventh minute.

Ed Connolly had a 10th-minute chance of a goal but Rory Brislane saved and Connolly couldn’t force in the rebound.

Neither side could get away from the other for most of the match and it was nearly the final quarter before Loughmore opened up a three-point lead – the first time either team had led by such an amount.

Loughmore-Castleineys’ Noel McGrath celebrates with his son Sam. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was a contest in which the quality of the inside forwards dictated countering strategies and young Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara’s top marksman, although well marked by Lorcan Egan, wouldn’t have been leaving tips for the service any more than his Loughmore counterparts were.

With the match mired in a middle-third struggle, it was little surprise that the scoring quickly turned into a free-shooting contest between McCarthy and McGrath.

Having led for most of the first half, Toomevara went in at half-time trailing by two, 0-10 to 0-12, which must have been a source of irritation, especially the 12th point, a bloodless score by Liam McGrath from a misdirected puck-out.

Noel McGrath had gone up the gears after a quiet start and his reading of the play in front of Loughmore’s defence and laser connection with his brother John fashioned assists for a number of scores, including the decisive goal.

Manager Eamonn Kelly paid tribute to his centrefielder.

“Listen, Noel is a class act and that meant as much to him as any medal that he has won. He really wanted this one today. He’s here with his son Sam and he was talking about wanting to get that picture with the Dan Breen and his son. I’m so happy that he’s going to get that.”

The half-time deficit was never recovered by Toomevara but they battled to stay within range. Loughmore settled to the task. Both sides found 1-2 off the bench.

Eoin O’Connell and Paul McCahey combined – with John McGrath – to open up the Toomevara defence for a 57th-minute goal for McCahey, which put five between the teams, 1-19 to 0-17.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Ciaran Connolly under pressure. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Two minutes later Conor O’Meara struck back with a one-handed finish to restore the two-point deficit but any hopes Toome had of a grandstand finish, died immediately. Noel McGrath got the ball in for brother John to find a way past Andrew Ryan and touch the ball into the net.

“They probably just got the scores at the vital times at the end,” said Toomevara manager Ken Dunne. “The first goal was huge. I thought we responded really well. When our goal went in I thought we had a right chance but then they went down the field, Noel got the ball from the puckout, went down towards John, great goal.”

Loughmore are on the trail of another dual championship win. Clonmel Commercials await next week in the football final with a further crack at the Munster hurling championship also on the horizon.

“They love both codes,” said Kelly, “so there was no point in me going in there if I was going to try and push against that. They’re like no one I’ve managed before. They’re just an absolute dream. Five subs came on today and we probably have five more who could have come on as well.

“They won’t have any long faces. They’ll just come back to the field and drive on the rest of the guys.”

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A McGrath; W Eviston, J Hennessy, L Egan; J Ryan, B McGrath (0-1), E Meagher; N McGrath, C Connolly; E Connolly (0-1), T McGrath, T Maher; L McGrath (0-1), J McGrath (1-13, 0-10f), L Treacy (0-1). Subs: C McCormack (0-2) for Treacy (38 mins), C McGrath for Hennessy (40 mins), P McCahey (1-0) for L McGrath (54 mins), E O’Connell for J Ryan (56 mins), D McCahey for T McGrath (61 mins).

TOOMEVARA: R Brislane; A Ryan, S O’Farrell, L Ryan; J McCarthy, B O’Connell, J Ryan; R Quirke (0-1), C O’Farrell (0-1); J Delaney (0-2), K McCarthy (0-2), M McCarthy; D McCarthy (0-9, 8f), A Hall, D Delaney. Subs: J Powell for O’Farrell (42 mins), C O’Meara (1-2) for Hall (44), J Hackett for J McCarthy (45 mins), C Canning for J Ryan (52 mins), P Ryan for M McCartthy (54 mins).

Referee: Alan Tierney (Shannon Rovers).