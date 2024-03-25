GAA league final fixtures released as Clare take on Kilkenny at Semple Stadium

The GAA has released details of the Allianz National League finals schedule. Clare take on Kilkenny the Division One hurling final on Saturday week in FBD Semple Stadium at 7.15pm. The venue has not been available for a number of weeks due to the impact of poor weather.

Derry and Dublin meet in the Division One final in Croke Park this Sunday at 4pm. At 1.45pm, Armagh and Donegal will contest the Division Two equivalent.

On Saturday, Down and Westmeath play in the Division Three final at 7.15pm. Earlier, the Division Four final between Laois and Leitrim will take place at 5pm. Leitrim and Westmeath will have just eight days until their first championship matches against Sligo and Wicklow, respectively.

Saturday, March 30th

NFL Division 3 final – Down v Westmeath, Croke Park 7.15

NFL Division 4 final – Laois v Leitrim, Croke Park 5.0

NHL Division 2B final – Derry v Tyrone, Owenbeg 5.30

Sunday, March 31st

NFL Division 1 final – Derry v Dublin, Croke Park 4.0

NFL Division 2 final – Armagh v Donegal, Croke Park 1.45

NHL Division 2A final – Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park 3.0

NHL Division 3A final – Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 2.0

NHL Division 3B Final – Fermanagh v Warwickshire, Brewster Park 2.0