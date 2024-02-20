Kieran McGeeney: ‘We must be the most negative sport in the world, it seems to be the world is going to end in the GAA’

Kieran McGeeney has defended the current state of Gaelic football, with the Armagh manager not subscribing to any sentimental revisionism that the game was better back in the day.

McGeeney has guided Armagh to three consecutive wins in Division Two of the National Football League this term and next Sunday he welcomes Donegal and Jim McGuinness to the Athletic Grounds for what is likely to be one of the most fascinating tactical battles of the season so far.

Still, there continues to be much debate around the modern game – with traditionalists of the catch and kick era feeling the current fare of possession-based football, lateral passing and screen defences serves up a spectacle largely lacking adventure and excitement.

But McGeeney – who captained Armagh to All-Ireland glory in 2002 and moved immediately from player to coach – struggles to understand the pessimism.

“We have a few low-scoring games and football is terrible,” said McGeeney. “I’ve said this over and over, all I have to do is watch videos – I played it in, and it’s not half as good as people remember, the same with the 70s and 80s, it just keeps going on and on.

“We must be the most negative sport in the world, I always get cracked up because I get called dour and sad and that I don’t smile, but the stories I read or get sent, it seems to be the world is going to end in the GAA.

“And yet it has never been as popular, crowds are big, they are making money, I don’t know what people want.”

Armagh annihilated Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park last Sunday, running out comprehensive 14-point winners. Much of the narrative after the game centred on Kildare’s lack of performance and the dire situation the Lilywhites appear to be in now, facing the prospect of relegation and possibly even Tailteann Cup football in the summer.

However, Armagh were impressive in how they went about breaking Kildare’s resistance last Sunday. They used quick long ball towards their forwards in the first half to expose holes in the Kildare defence and whenever the Leinster side had possession Armagh got huge numbers back to set up an impenetrable defensive structure.

Armagh and Donegal share top spot in the division, with six points after three outings. Even with four rounds remaining, it would be a surprise if both teams are not still occupying the promotion spots by the end of the league.

“The boys have been working well and we know what’s ahead of us this weekend with Donegal. They’ve been very prolific in their goals and their high scoring so we’re going to have to be at our best,” added McGeeney.

“It’s always fantastic if you win them ones, both teams seem to be going well and there’ll be no quarter asked or given I’m assuming.

“It’s going to be one of those games but it’s our next game and then we have Cavan and Fermanagh and the way Ulster is going at the minute every game is going to be tight.”

Rian O’Neill did not feature against Kildare on Sunday, but he was togged out and took part in an extensive warm-down session for players who did not play in Carlow.

“There are a lot of fellahs pushing hard for places, that’s what you want,” said McGeeney. “It’s a good spot, but you are always 24 hours away from an ass-kicking in the GAA.”