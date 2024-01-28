Second coming of Jim McGuinness starts with Donegal win over Cork

National Football League Division Two: Donegal 1-20 Cork 2-6

This is an immediate reaction, detailed report to follow….

The second coming of Jim McGuinness in Donegal got off to a winning start as his side had 12 different scorers during their Allianz Football League Division Two opening round victory over Cork in Ballybofey.

First quarter: Cork were playing against a driving wind in the first half and the visitors really struggled to build any attacking plays in the opening quarter as Donegal penned the Rebels inside their own 65. Donegal turned over three consecutive Cork kickouts, which helped the home side register the first four points of the game. Cork’s opening score of the contest arrived in the 15th minute when a quick move ended in Eoghan McSweeney netting. Donegal 0-4 Cork 1-0

Second quarter: Odhran Doherty replied with two quickfire points for Donegal as the home side re-established their dominance. Cork allowed Donegal possession on short kickouts but the gap was still only three until a late flurry of scores – points from Dáire Ó Baoill, Brendan McCole and Shane O’Donnell – giving the home side a six point interval advantage. Donegal 0-12 Cork 1-13

Third quarter: Donegal scored the first two points after the restart – a free by Paddy McBrearty and a wonderful curling effort by Dáire Ó Baoill, who used the wind to send the ball over the bar. Just as in the first half, it took Cork 15 minutes to get their first score after the break, and again it was a goal, this time Chris Og Jones capitalising on a mistake in the Donegal defence to slide the ball to an empty net. Donegal 0-14 Cork 2-3

Fourth quarter: Donegal weathered the threat of a Cork revival by kicking three frees on the bounce and there was little doubt about the outcome when Ciarán Moore fed McBrearty for a goal with five minutes remaining. Donegal were the better team and finished the game as comfortable winners in difficult conditions. Donegal 1-20 Cork 2-6

Donegal: Gavin Mulreany (0-1, one free); Mark Curran, Brendan McCole (0-1), Kevin McGettigan; Ryan McHugh (0-1), Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride (0-1), Peadar Mogan (0-1); Caolan McGonagle (0-1), Ciarán Moore; Odhran Doherty (0-3), Ciarán Thompson (0-1), Shane O’Donnell (0-1); Dáire Ó Baoill (0-2), Paddy McBrearty (1-6, six frees), Jamie Brennan (0-1).

Subs: Eoghan Bán Gallagher for McGettigan (23 mins), Oisín Caulfield for O’Donnell (55 mins), Jeaic McKelvey for Doherty (55 mins), Luke McGlynn for Brennan (63 mins), Aaron Doherty for Ó Baoill (68 mins).

Cork: Patrick Doyle; Maurice Shanley, Tommy Walsh, Seán Meehan; Luke Fahy, Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Eoghan McSweeney (1-0), Brian O’Driscoll (0-2), David Buckley; Ruairi Deane, Brian Hurley, Chris Og Jones (1-2).

Subs: Darragh Cashman for Shanley (46 mins), Mark Cronin (0-1) for Buckley (48 mins), Steven Sherlock (0-1, one free) for Hurley (52 mins), Fionn Herlihy for Deane (57 mins), Daniel O’Mahony for McSweeney (66 mins).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)